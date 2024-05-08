HIMS CEO 'clarifies' support for anti-Israel protests after boycott deflates company's stock

Andrew Dudum, the CEO of HIMS online pharmaceuticals, issued a clarification of his previous comments that expressed exuberant support for the anti-Israel protests on U.S. campuses.

Dudum, who is a Palestinian-American, released a second statement about the protests from his official account on X, the platform formerly known a Twitter.

"The last few days have been a disheartening reflection of just how divisive a time we live in. I’d like to clarify a few things because my words have been misconstrued by some," he wrote.

"I, in no way condone nor support acts or threats of violence, antisemitism, or intimidation and there is absolutely no justification for violence on our campuses. Every student deserves to feel safe without fear of harm or being targeted for who they are. I am deeply saddened that my support for peaceful protest has been interpreted by some as encouraging violence, intimidation, or bigotry of any kind," he added.

He went on to praise the protesters for their courage and compared them to other student protesters of the past.

"I hope and pray for peace and for an end to violence everywhere," he added.

Critics pounced on his previous comments, and this led to outraged investors going on social media to proclaim that they were dumping the HIMS stock and also clients saying they were canceling their accounts.

"After 10 year using Hims, I have happily canceled today," responded entrepreneur Brendan Kaminsky at the time.

"If you support Israel, cancel your @wearehims subscriptions immediately. You can get similar products elsewhere for cheaper anyway," replied editor Ben Domenech.



At one point, the stock had dropped by 10%, or about $265 million in market capitalization. The stock has since returned to its previous value after Dudum issued his clarification.

Some college and university officials responded to the protests and encampments by calling on police to drag the demonstrators away. Others have capitulated to the demands of protesters, including some who agreed to review their investments in order to divest any financial involvement with Israeli-owned companies.

On Monday, anti-Israel protesters ripped down barricades near the Met Gala in New York City and later vandalized the 107th Infantry War Soldier Memorial with graffiti. They also lit an American flag on fire near its base.

Here's more about the collapse of HIMS:

