House GOP subpoenas Pam Bondi over Epstein files

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Breaking
'We look forward to continuing to provide policymakers with the facts.'
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi Tuesday over her handling of the Epstein files.
The committee voted to approve the subpoena requiring Bondi to appear for a deposition over the Department of Justice's handling of the investigation and in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
In the subpoena, Comer said Bondi's deposition could "inform legislative solutions" to improve the government's response to sex trafficking and to "reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements" related to sex crimes.
'This subpoena is completely unnecessary.'
Although the subpoena refrained from harshly criticizing Bondi, it was ultimately greenlit on March 4 by committee Republicans who have expressed concerns about Bondi's leadership.
Every committee Democrat voted in favor of the subpoena, as well as Republican Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
RELATED: Joe Kent resigns from Trump admin, says Israel forced US into Iran conflict
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The DOJ called the subpoena "completely unnecessary," arguing that Bondi has "made herself available" to lawmakers with respect to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
“This subpoena is completely unnecessary," a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement. "Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress."
RELATED: Watch: Bill Clinton defends Trump in Epstein deposition video
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
"She continues to have calls and meetings with members of Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which is why the Department offered to brief the committee tomorrow," the spokesperson added. "As always, we look forward to continuing to provide policymakers with the facts.”
Bondi is now called on to appear before the committee on April 14.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.