House GOP subpoenas Pam Bondi over Epstein files

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi Tuesday over her handling of the Epstein files.

The committee voted to approve the subpoena requiring Bondi to appear for a deposition over the Department of Justice's handling of the investigation and in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In the subpoena, Comer said Bondi's deposition could "inform legislative solutions" to improve the government's response to sex trafficking and to "reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements" related to sex crimes.

'This subpoena is completely unnecessary.'

Although the subpoena refrained from harshly criticizing Bondi, it was ultimately greenlit on March 4 by committee Republicans who have expressed concerns about Bondi's leadership.

Every committee Democrat voted in favor of the subpoena, as well as Republican Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

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The DOJ called the subpoena "completely unnecessary," arguing that Bondi has "made herself available" to lawmakers with respect to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“This subpoena is completely unnecessary," a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement. "Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress."

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"She continues to have calls and meetings with members of Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which is why the Department offered to brief the committee tomorrow," the spokesperson added. "As always, we look forward to continuing to provide policymakers with the facts.”

Bondi is now called on to appear before the committee on April 14.

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