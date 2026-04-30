VIDEO: CRAZED Democrat warns Hegseth could face EXECUTION over alleged war crimes

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts said that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth might have the same fate as some Nazis who were executed for their war crimes in World War II.

Moulton claimed that strikes ordered on narco-terrorist boats near Venezuela could be prosecuted as war crimes and lead to the secretary's execution.

'Back in World War II, the Allies tried Nazi submarine captains for doing this exact same thing.'

The Democrat was being interviewed by Erin Burnett on CNN on Wednesday when he made the bizarre threat against Hegseth.

"He's clearly behind the operation to shoot all these boats in the Caribbean when it's very unclear that we actually have any confirmation that these so-called narco-terrorists, a term the administration invented to justify this action, are even on the boats," he said.

Moulton went on to cite some reports claiming that the sailors killed were just fishermen who were trying to feed their families and "clearly not war criminals," as claimed by the Trump administration.

"And on top of that, we then have the strike where they came back and hit it again, a double tap just purely to kill these survivors who were clinging to wreckage," Moulton said.

"You know, it's interesting, Erin, another historical analogy: Back in World War II, the Allies tried Nazi submarine captains for doing this exact same thing," he added. "And guess what the conclusion was? They got executed! Listen to that, Mr. Secretary!"

The strikes on drug boats near Venezuela were a precursor to the military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, who is now awaiting trial.

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"Hegseth may want to read up on the Geneva Conventions," Moulton said on social media with video of his interview with Burnett.

Moulton is a former U.S. Marine Corps captain who served four tours in the Iraq War, while Hegseth is a former Army National Guard infantry officer with combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

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