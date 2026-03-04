House Oversight Committee subpoenas Pam Bondi to testify on release of Epstein files

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted Wednesday to subpoena U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Five Republicans voted with all of the Democrats on the committee to approve the subpoena motion made by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

'If Epstein had as many cameras as has been reported, what has been released to the public is only a fraction of what exists. So who has them? Who is hiding them?'

Bondi has already been questioned by the House Judiciary Committee over the release, which was criticized for not being careful enough to protect alleged victims and others involved with Epstein.

"The attorney general has gone to speak, obviously, to other committees," said Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who is on the Oversight Committee. "I think it's important that she is in front of our committee. She can directly answer questions about the release of the files, about transparency, about ensuring that victims and survivors are protected."

Garcia said the public still has "significant" questions about the Justice Department's process for releasing material.

"We want to know where all the audio and video footage is from all of the pinhole cameras at every Epstein property," Mace said. "What about the 'Lolita Express'? Where is the footage? If Epstein had as many cameras as has been reported, what has been released to the public is only a fraction of what exists. So who has them? Who is hiding them? The victims of this horrific global network deserve justice, and the American people deserve the truth. We will not stop until we get both."

Bondi was criticized after she appeared on Fox News in Feb. 2025 and claimed that the files were on her desk and getting reviewed in order to be imminently released. That first tranche of documents was mostly composed of information already released and disappointed many.

Democrats have since accused the Justice Dept. of covering up some information in the files to protect Trump and others, while leaving some of the victims' names unredacted.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has also agreed to an interview with the panel after his interactions with Epstein were revealed in the last massive release.

RELATED: Bill Clinton accuses GOP of setting up 'kangaroo court' over Epstein testimony — and demands public hearing

Bill and Hillary Clinton were interviewed by the panel about their involvement with Epstein.

"There's nothing that I saw when I was around him that made me realize he was trafficking women," the former president said to the committee.

The other Republicans who voted in favor of the motion were Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas, and Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!