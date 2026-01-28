Teen knocks out man who climbed through kitchen window, claimed to be ICE, and tried to steal his PlayStation, police say

A 17-year-old teenager knocked out a man who was falsely claiming to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent after climbing through the family's kitchen window, according to police.

The bizarre incident unfolded on Jan. 19 when police responded to a call at a home on Climax Street in the Beltzhoover neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

'He was heavily intoxicated and high on drugs, as he began to foam at the mouth.'

The landlord of the home called police to report a break-in, and while the police drove to the home, they were informed that the family's son had knocked out the intruder.

When they arrived, they found 35-year-old William Gregory unconscious and the boy with minor injuries.

Court documents said the man demanded to see the family's immigration documents after getting through the window and threatened the teenager with a pocketknife.

When the man tried to steal a cell phone as well as a PlayStation game console, the boy punched him out. Police said the man actively resisted arrest when he awoke.

"He was heavily intoxicated and high on drugs, as he began to foam at the mouth," police said.

Gregory was charged with burglary as well as ethnic intimidation, and he is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

A neighbor of the family told WTAE-TV that she was very concerned about the incident.

"I believe that is a Hispanic home, you know, and our neighborhood is very diverse," Crystal Calloway said.

"It's a great thing that the young man, his adrenaline went through going into action and went to defend his family, you know. Thank goodness for that," Calloway added.

The man was also wanted for a previous burglary as well as possession of a firearm.

