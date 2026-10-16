Ilhan Omar's husband barks at reporter asking questions after home raid

A Fox News Digital reporter got a sharp rebuke from the husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) when asked about her whereabouts.

The reporter challenged Tim Mynett to comment on rumors that Omar fled the country after her home was raided Monday for an investigation into alleged immigration fraud.

'My wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee. ... No concerns.'

Mynett was seen walking the couple's dog Teddy on Wednesday, but he refused to answer the reporter's question.

"There are rumors that the congresswoman left the country. Is that true?" the reporter asked.

"You guys are annoying the hell out of all the neighbors around here, man," Mynett replied.

"I just wanted to get your response to everything that's been going on, that's all, and what the president's saying about the net worth and the investigation," the reporter said. "Just giving you a chance to respond."

Video of the interaction was posted to social media.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social the accusations related to financial disclosure discrepancies that Omar had filed. On Tuesday, District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told Fox News that her office was investigating the financial allegations of malfeasance.

Omar has not made any public appearances since the targeted raid by Homeland Security Investigations on Monday, prompting some to speculate that she fled the country.

Mynett previously defended Omar from allegations that she married her brother in order to obtain immigration status.

"My wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee," he told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "No concerns."

RELATED: MS Now reporter tries to cover for Ilhan Omar — and accidentally makes the case for mass deportation

Omar responded to the raid via her social media account, where she accused the president of abusing his office to attack his political opponents.

"I'm ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," she wrote Monday.

"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns," she added. "This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced."

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