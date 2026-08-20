'Invasion of savages': Spain's anti-migrant party excoriates underage sexual assaults at Ceuta camps

Spanish officials are dismantling some makeshift camps at the Ceuta province in northern Africa after a number of underage sexual assaults were reported.

The alleged female victims included residents of northern Morocco, which borders the small province overrun by an estimated 72,000 migrants in late July.

'It is an invasion of savages whose misogynist culture the government wants to spread throughout Spain.'

At least 15 sexual assaults have been reported in the encampments, most of which involved underage victims, according to a Reuters report. One girl reported being raped and forced to sell drugs, while another claimed she was indecently touched.

In both of those cases, the accused men were jailed.

In a third case, an alleged assailant was deported by a judge after an adult women claimed he had indecently assaulted her.

Though most of the illegal immigrants had been expelled, between 5,000 and 8,000 remained in wooded areas and the beaches of the Spanish province.

Officials are transferring 500 young migrant women from the camps to the mainland to process their claims and prevent further abuse.

In a statement to the Cuatro television channel, a spokesperson for the anti-migrant party in Spain lambasted the abuse.

"There have been 15 sexual assaults. It is an invasion of savages whose misogynist culture the government wants to spread throughout Spain."

Video showed hundreds of migrants being evicted from the beach encampments by Spanish police.

RELATED: MASSIVE PROTEST against migrants OVERRUNNING Spanish province: 'Ceuta won't give up!'

Reuters spoke to one 28-year-old woman who said she was from the Moroccan city of Taza and had set up a makeshift ⁠camp with cardboard boxes near a police station.

"It's really bad," said Wafae Atid. "A lot of guys are trying to attack the girls every night, sometimes just when you go to the toilet. They follow you."

She added, "It's different nationalities, Africans, Arabs."

Other European countries have threatened to suspend their immigration agreements with Spain to prevent the easy migration of those who overran Ceuta to the rest of the region.

Authorities have previously said that dozens of illegal migrants died trying to reach the Spanish province.

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