Gov. Pritzker says he's one of the good billionaires, not the ones vilified by socialists

Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker appears to be supportive of socialist Democrats making gains in recent elections, despite their decidedly anti-billionaire policies.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Pritzker during an interview Tuesday if he was comfortable with the far-left Democrats who frequently target billionaires as the enemy, despite the governor being worth about $4.3 billion.

'I think it's about what do you stand for and what do you actually accomplish for people, not how much money you have.'

"What do you make of Democrats in your party, as we lead up to 2026 and the midterm elections and 2028, who rail against the billionaire class in your party?" Collins asked.

"I completely understand how people feel looking at Elon Musk and what he's done to this country and with DOGE and all the things that he blurts out on his own platform, on X," Pritzker responded, "when people look at what the other kind of oligarch, Big Tech types, have done, right? Those are the examples that people have now of billionaires. Look at Donald Trump and the way he has treated working-class and middle-class people. The fact is that I understand why people feel as they do."

When pressed by Collins, he implied that he would be exempt from the ban because of his Democratic policies.

"I think it's much more about the values that you carry and then carry out," he continued. "And as somebody who has stood up for a workers' rights amendment and got it passed in the State of Illinois, who's stood up for LGBTQ and reproductive rights, somebody who's legalized cannabis, somebody who's raised the minimum wage in my state for people from $8.25 to $15, you know, I think it's about what do you stand for and what do you actually accomplish for people, not how much money you have."

Collins quoted Trump as referring to the socialist Democrats as the greatest threat to the U.S. since the founding, and Pritzker responded by claiming the president suffers from dementia.

"The man is continually suffering from dementia. I don't think he really understands what he's saying," he said.

"I think he has these concepts in his head, and he blurts them out without really thinking," Pritzker added.

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Pritzker is the heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune.

In Feb. 2026, the governor's cousin Thomas Pritzker stepped down as the executive chairman of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation after 22 years over his involvement with the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter to the board, Thomas Pritzker wrote, "Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which I deeply regret."

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