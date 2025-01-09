'Godless commies': Social media erupts at bizarre music performance for Jimmy Carter's funeral

Some on social media were surprised at the musical choice for a performance at the funeral of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States.

In front of past presidents and numerous dignitaries, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks sang a rendition of "Imagine" by John Lennon at Carter's funeral Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral.

'An indicator of the spinelessness of too much of established religion in our country.'

Carter was known by many of his supporters as a principled Christian and had taught Sunday School at his church for decades. The choice of a song known as a communist, anti-Christian anthem appeared to be discordant at best.

"Having [President] Joe Biden lecture us about what a strong Christian Jimmy Carter was before the crowd sits through 'Imagine' with the lyrics 'Imagine there's no heaven /It's easy if you try' makes me question the authenticity of the assertion," responded talk radio host Erick Erickson.

"Do you think these are appropriate lyrics to sing at someone’s passing: Imagine there’s no heaven? Bunch of godless commies," read another tweet.

"I was appalled when two country singers launched into a rendition of John Lennon’s 'Imagine,'" responded Bishop Robert Barron. "Vested ministers sat patiently while a hymn to atheistic humanism was sung. This was not only an insult to the memory of a devoutly believing Christian but also an indicator of the spinelessness of too much of established religion in our country."

Others used the occasion for jokes.

"In fairness, they were Episcopalian. That’s almost not a real church anyway," responded commentator Emily Zanotti.

At the funeral, cameras caught Vice President Kamala Harris scowling at an interaction between former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!