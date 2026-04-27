Kash Patel grilled over security failures following third assassination attempt against Trump

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing some tough questions in the aftermath of yet another assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

Trump and members of his Cabinet were targeted Saturday night at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner after a gunman rushed past a security checkpoint and opened fire in the Washington Hilton lobby. The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, was staying at the hotel and was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives.

'It was a total failure.'

Before he was apprehended and taken into custody, the gunman shot a Secret Serviceman who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Allen's alleged manifesto was later made public, revealing anti-Trump and anti-Christian motivations that may have fueled the attack.

Although the Secret Service successfully stopped the third assassination attempt, several questions remain about the efficacy of the security measures in place since the shooter was able to get that far.

RELATED: Stunning new details reveal the 'depraved' motivation of the suspected WHCD shooter

US President Trump via Truth Social/Anadolu/Getty Images

"They did a great job on the ground," "Fox & Friends" host Lawrence Jones said of the Secret Service. "But they remain reactive. The proactive approach is still under great scrutiny. The president of the United States is averaging an assassination attempt once a year."

"So who’s going to do the investigating of the procedures?" Jones asked Patel. "Secret Service can’t investigate themselves because there are still people in leadership at the Secret Service that were responsible for Butler. How does that happen? It was a failure."

Patel acknowledged the failures that took place in Butler, Pennsylvania, but deferred to the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Markwayne Mullin's leadership. Patel did not detail which procedures or protocols would be improved or changed but indicated that some sort of reform would take place.

"I can’t speak to Butler, and I agree it was a total failure. Absolutely," Patel responded. "But I have full confidence in Secretary Markwayne Mullin. He oversees the United States Secret Service. I've talked to him repeatedly over the weekend ... and said, 'Whatever you need from the FBI, whatever we can assist in, and however we can better prepare to protect our protectees going forward, with the U.S. Secret Service, this FBI stands ready to do.' And we’re going to improve that process under Markwayne’s leadership and oversight of the Secret Service."

RELATED: Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner following possible gunfire

Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Patel was also pressed about the suspect's proximity to the event. He had checked into the Washington Hilton the day before. Although the Hilton hosts the dinner, only a portion of the hotel is secured despite the dozens of dignitaries in attendance.

"This was a matter that needs to be heavily scrutinized, because it almost took the lives of dozens if not hundreds of people," Patel said.

"We're going to be talking about how we improve the security, not just for this event but for all events going forward," Patel added. "We’re going to learn from this one, and we’re going to utilize President Trump’s leadership and backing of the blue and law enforcement and work with DHS to ensure our Cabinet, our protectees, and the American civilian population is as best protected as possible.”



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