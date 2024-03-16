'It's ridiculous': Buck reportedly rejects the idea he's resigning to hurt Boebert's election bid

Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has reportedly rejected the idea that his decision to depart from office was meant to hurt GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's bid for the House seat he currently occupies.

"It's ridiculous," Buck said, according to the Colorado Sun. "I'm not giving anybody an advantage or disadvantage," he said, according to the outlet. "I have done my very best to stay out of this primary election."

Buck, who announced last year that he would not seek re-election, announced in a statement earlier this week that he will "depart Congress at the end of next week."

Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, is running in the primary for the state's 4th Congressional District, which Buck currently occupies. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Boebert for the seat.

"Ken Buck's announcement yesterday was a gift to the uniparty," Boebert tweeted on Wednesday. "The establishment concocted a swampy backroom deal to try to rig an election I'm winning by 25 points. Forcing an unnecessary Special Election on the same day as the Primary Election will confuse voters, result in a lameduck Congressman on day one, and leave the 4th District with no representation for more than three months."

Buck was one of the eight House Republicans who voted in favor of ousting then-Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the House speakership last year. And last month, Buck was one of the three House Republicans who voted against impeaching Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.

