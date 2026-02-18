Kentucky driver’s licensing scandal: 5 charged for allegedly illegally issuing licenses to immigrants in exchange for cash

A federal grand jury indicted several Louisville, Kentucky, residents on February 4 for their alleged involvement in illegally selling driver's licenses to immigrants.

Melissa Moorman, a former clerk at Louisville's Nia Center Licensing Branch, stated that she alerted her supervisor and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in October 2024 that several of her co-workers were involved in a fraudulent scheme.

'As alleged in the indictment, this fraudulent scheme involved kickbacks and bribes leading to numerous legally present, non-US citizens obtaining unlawfully issued drivers licenses.'

Moorman told WDRB in August that her colleagues sold licenses to illegal immigrants who could not otherwise legally obtain them, charging them $200 per license. She claimed they were unlawfully selling these licenses four or five times per day for at least two years at multiple driver's licensing branches across the state.

"The employees were being paid under the table," Moorman previously told WDRB. "I immediately let my supervisor know."

Moorman stated that two co-workers began using her computer login to issue licenses illegally after her supervisor instructed her to share her login information, as not all employees had their own.

Moorman claimed that fraudulent Social Security cards and birth certificates were being used to issue driver's licenses and permits to illegal immigrants who never took any driving tests. She further claimed that her co-workers' scheme skipped Homeland Security background checks.

Shortly after reporting the alleged fraud scheme, Moorman claimed, she was fired.

KYTC claimed in a court filing that Moorman was terminated "for legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons not causally related to the alleged whistleblowing activity."

A February 10 press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky unveiled criminal charges against five Louisville residents for alleged fraud and money-laundering offenses.

Donnita Wilson, 32; Aariel Matthews, 27; Lazaro Alejandro Castello Rojas, 37; Robert Danger Correa, 41; and one other individual who has not yet been arrested were charged with mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, unlawful production of identification documents, money-laundering conspiracy, and other offenses.

Wilson and Matthews previously worked at the Nia Center office, according to the indictment. Rojas and Correa did not work at any licensing agency but are accused of recruiting and escorting noncitizens to driver's license appointments at the Nia Center.

Rojas and Correa "gained the trust" of the noncitizen applicants "because they professed to know the process or even implied an association with the DMV, spoke the same language, and often had the same or similar countries of origin," the indictment read, adding that most of the applicants "were unfamiliar with processes and procedures for obtaining driver's licenses in Kentucky, and many had difficulty communicating in English."

Federal prosecutors argued that the defendants solicited illegal fees of $200-$1,500 from individuals applying for driver's licenses, promising expedited services, including avoiding lines and bypassing testing requirements.

The applicants were allegedly led to believe the process was legal, according to prosecutors.

The indictment insisted that the driver’s license applicants were legally present, non-U.S. citizens.

"This indictment represents the culmination of an investigation into a scheme by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employees and others to illegally circumvent Kentucky's process for issuing driver's licenses, thereby issuing invalid licenses to lawfully present, non-U.S. citizens who had not first demonstrated their qualifications to drive on our roads," U.S. Attorney Kyle Bumgarner stated.

"Proper vetting of individuals seeking a driver's license is a prerequisite to ensuring the safety of Kentucky's roadways and ensuring the legitimacy of state-issued identification. As alleged in the indictment, this fraudulent scheme involved kickbacks and bribes leading to numerous legally present, non-U.S. citizens obtaining unlawfully issued drivers licenses."

Blaze News reached out to Kentucky Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear's office to request clarity concerning whether any of the licenses were issued to illegal immigrants or used to register to vote. The governor's office referred Blaze News to its press release, which stated that the "indictment does not involve issuing licenses to people illegally present in the country."

"During a routine review of credentials applications, KYTC officials identified a number of irregularities and revoked 1,985 credentials. KYTC immediately contacted law enforcement, which began an active criminal investigation," the press release read.

An attorney for Rojas declined to comment, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and attorneys for Moorman, Wilson, Matthews, and Correa did not respond to a request for comment.

