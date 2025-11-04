KJP continues her DISASTROUS book tour as more Dems and colleagues pile on their disgust

Karine Jean-Pierre, the former White House press secretary under the Biden administration, is facing more criticism over her disastrous book tour.

Jean-Pierre began her tour in October to promote her new book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.” She has been relentlessly mocked, even by those on the left, for repeatedly mentioning identity politics.

'Lady, please do your book tour and then shut the f**k up! Please.'

During an October 29 episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur and Katie Miller, a former deputy press secretary and wife of U.S. Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, found rare common ground criticizing Jean-Pierre for frequently mentioning that she identifies as a black LGBT woman.

“I don’t care about her skin color or sexuality, but my God, she cares about it,” Morgan stated after playing several clips of her book tour interviews. “When people talk about DEI and they look at the way she’s been handling her book tour, all they’re hearing is identity politics.”

Miller agreed, contending that Jean-Pierre was not qualified for the press secretary job.

“I do totally cringe. I hate to say it, but I half agree with Katie here,” Uygur replied, clarifying that he did believe Jean-Pierre was qualified, but adding, “She’s obsessed with identity politics, and I can’t stand it.”

Former President Joe Biden, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Jean-Pierre was confronted about Miller's and Uygur’s criticisms during a Tuesday episode of the podcast “Higher Learning.” Host Van Lathan asked Jean-Pierre to explain why she feels it is important to identify herself as a “black, queer woman.”

“If anything, I get criticized for saying I’m a black, queer woman. I don’t get shielded from saying I’m a black, queer woman,” she replied. Jean-Pierre claimed that mentioning her identity puts “more of a target” on her.

“It pisses me off that people who have not walked in my shoes, who have no idea who I really am as a person, get to tell me how I get to identify myself or not,” she continued. “You can’t tell me how I get to call myself. Like, screw you.”

Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM

On Sunday, political analyst James Carville mocked Jean-Pierre for dodging a question during an interview with the New Yorker “because she’s a black, lesbian female.”

“Lady, please do your book tour and then shut the f**k up! Please,” Carville said.

Former Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates also voiced disagreements with Jean-Pierre. During a Monday interview with Spectrum 1 News, Bates said he “disagree[d] with the reasoning that she has put forward for leaving the party,” referring to Jean-Pierre’s decision to identify as independent after Democrats "betray[ed]" Biden.

