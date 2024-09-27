X platform suspends journalist after he publishes JD Vance dossier allegedly hacked and leaked by Iran

The X platform was criticized heavily after the company temporarily suspended an independent journalist for publishing a private document allegedly hacked from the Trump campaign and leaked by Iran.

Ken Klippenstein posted the 271-page document to his Substack account on Thursday.

'I’m just not a believer of the news media as an arm of the government.'

Many believed Klippenstein was then suspended from X because he had posted the sensitive documents, but a statement from the company provided a different reason for the action.

“Ken Klippenstein was temporarily suspended for violating our rules on posting unredacted private personal information, specifically Sen. Vance’s physical addresses and the majority of his Social Security number,” the statement said.

The document included the vetting investigation into Vance by the Trump campaign and reportedly had embarrassing and private information about the senator from Ohio.

Klippenstein said he posted the documents because they were of "keen public interest" during an election campaign.

“I’m just not a believer of the news media as an arm of the government, doing its work combatting foreign influence,” he added. “Nor should it be a gatekeeper of what the public should know.”

Both Politico and the Washington Post had said they received the documents from an anonymous source via emails in July, but they refused to publish them.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," said Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung at the time.

On Wednesday, Trump revealed that intelligence officials had briefed him on alleged efforts from the Iran regime to assassinate him.

"Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again," he wrote on social media.

"An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!" he added.

