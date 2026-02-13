Beloved skating coach shot to death at Starbucks drive-thru by thug with long criminal past, say prosecutors

A 58-year-old man with a long rap sheet has been accused of robbing a beloved skating coach at a St. Louis Starbucks before shooting the defenseless woman to death, according to court documents.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gabrielle "Sam" Linehan was in the drive-thru in the Tower Grove East neighborhood when, prosecutors allege, Keith Lamon Brown killed the beloved coach and mentor.

'This loss is both sudden and heartbreaking for our athletes, staff, and broader community.'

Brown was also wanted for allegedly holding a cashier at gunpoint at a Dollar General and robbing another woman at gunpoint at a Jack-in-the-Box in the days prior to the incident.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Brown wearing a high-visibility vest and helmet as he walked up to Linehan's vehicle. He fled on foot after allegedly shooting Linehan.

Days later when Brown was arrested, investigators said they found Linehan's license in his possession as well as other items stolen from the woman at the Jack-in-the-Box.

The Metro Edge Figure Skating Club confirmed that Linehan had been their coach. A friend of Linehan said she had stopped at the Starbucks on her way to watch the Olympics at a friend's house.

"This loss is both sudden and heartbreaking for our athletes, staff, and broader community. We are focused on supporting Coach Sam’s family and providing care and resources for our skaters during this difficult time," the club said in a statement to KTVI-TV.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge denied bond for the suspect.

RELATED: Thug allegedly tries to rob man at Penn Station and ends up shot by his off-duty police wife

Court records indicated that Brown has a criminal history as far back as 1986 that includes burglary, robbery, and armed criminal action.

"Coach Sam will be deeply missed and forever remembered," said the skate club, which also asked for privacy on behalf of her family and friends.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!