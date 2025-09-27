Thug allegedly tries to rob man at Penn Station and ends up shot by his off-duty police wife twice

A man who allegedly tried to rob a couple at Penn Station in Manhattan got a surprise when they turned out to be off-duty police officers.

The husband and wife officers were in plainclothes and awaiting a train on the platform for the Long Island Rail Road when 32-year-old Jahmar Stewart approached them at about 7 p.m., according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.

'The would-be victim's wife pulled out her firearm and shot Stewart in the arm and the gut.'

Stewart tried to rob the man but instead got into a scuffle with him.

That's when the would-be victim's wife pulled out her firearm and shot Stewart in the arm and the gut.

He was later transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition on Wednesday evening.

Police said Stewart did not appear to be armed at the time, but he may have tried to simulate having a weapon.

The officer couple had worked the United Nations General Assembly and were returning home at the time of the incident. They sustained some minor injuries.

WABC-TV reported that the commuters on the train to Ronkonkoma were shocked to watch police attend to the bleeding suspect on the platform during the height of rush hour.

The man was arrested at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday and charged with assault and attempted robbery.

Sources told WABC that Stewart had five prior unsealed arrests, including assault and menacing, and lived in a shelter in Brooklyn. One reported incident of assault occurred only a month prior to the shooting.

