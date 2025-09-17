4 Republicans sink Nancy Mace's crusade to strip Ilhan Omar's committee assignments over insult to Charlie Kirk

The motion to censure Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and strip her of her committee assignments was thwarted by just four Republicans who voted with Democrats.

Republican Nancy Mace of South Carolina filed the censure motion after pointing to comments made by Omar and also those made in a video that she shared on social media comparing Charlie Kirk to Dr. Frankenstein.

'A free society depends on tolerating ALL speech — even hateful speech — confident that the best way to sort good from evil is to put the two side by side and trust the people to know the difference.'

On Wednesday, the motion failed by just one vote, 214 to 213.

"Ilhan Omar has shown us exactly who she is: she defends political violence and refuses to condemn the loss of innocent lives when it doesn’t suit her agenda, even the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk," Mace wrote on social media Monday.

"Its [sic] dangerous, disgraceful, and beneath the United States Congress," she added. "She must be stripped of every committee assignment. No excuses."

Omar denied that she had advocated for political violence against Republicans and said she had sympathy and compassion for his wife and children.

The four Republicans who voted against the measure were Reps. Cory Mills of Florida, Mike Flood of Nebraska, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, and Tom McClintock of California.

Democrats accused Mace of abusing the legislative process in order to fundraise off of the memory of Charlie Kirk.

"This is political theater. This is BS meant to bolster [Mace's] gubernatorial bid," said Democratic House Minority Whip Katherine Clark on Wednesday. "And frankly, she's trying to monetize this."

McClintock released a statement on social media trying to explain his rationale for voting against the censure.

"Ilhan Omar's comments regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk are vile and contemptible. They deserve the harshest criticism of every man and woman of good will. But this disgusting and hateful speech is still speech and is protected by our First Amendment," he wrote.

"Censure is formal punishment by the House and we have already gone too far down this road. Omar’s comments were not made in the House and even if they were, they broke no House rules," he explained.

"A free society depends on tolerating ALL speech — even hateful speech — confident that the best way to sort good from evil is to put the two side by side and trust the people to know the difference. Congress exists for this purpose. For this reason, I voted to table the censure resolution," he continued.

Omar had also accused Republicans of hypocrisy on the issue of free speech.

"To those claiming they're for free speech while punishing and silencing those for exercising that right: You're not pro-free speech," she posted.

