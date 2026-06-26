Mamdani vows to protect migrants in apparent DEFIANCE of Supreme Court ruling on TPS

While some Democrats have decried a recent Supreme Court ruling that sided with the Trump administration on immigration, socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is going further.

Mamdani responded by suggesting he would defy the order of the highest court of the land and use his mayoral powers to protect migrants who lose protections against deportation.

'A Supreme Court ruling ... just opened the door to fear, instability, and the threat of deportation.'

The ruling said that President Donald Trump could lawfully end the Temporary Protected Status designation for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants. The ruling will likely apply to others protected by TPS, which could be more than a million migrants.

Mamdani directly addressed the migrants in a speech Thursday while he was surrounded by union members and officials.

"I am so proud that each of you has chosen to make your home in New York City," said the mayor.

"I want to be clear, you are a New Yorker today, tomorrow, and every day, you are a New Yorker. As health care workers, as teachers, as organizers, you have not just made your home in New York City, you have dedicated your lives to New York City," he added.

He went on to call the ruling "unconscionable" and "unacceptable" and directed immigrants to seek legal help from the city's resources.

"So hear me when I say this: The people of New York City are going to show up for you as we face down a Supreme Court ruling that just opened the door to fear, instability, and the threat of deportation for so many."

Opponents of the ruling had argued in court that the president was motivated by racist attitudes against the migrants, but a plurality of justices rejected that argument. Trump and his supporters have accused the Obama and Biden administrations of abusing the TPS program in order to surreptitiously bypass Congress for backdoor amnesty.

RELATED: Supreme Court hands Trump a MAJOR victory on deportation of Haitian and Syrian migrants

Others have argued that the constitutional remedy for those opposed to the president's policies was to pass a law strengthening the TPS program.

"New York City will do everything in our power to fight back," Mamdani continued. "This is a city where we look out for our neighbors, where we don't let those who are afraid of what makes this city great try to divide us."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!