Mamdani secures release of Columbia student influencer from ICE after phone call with Trump

A Columbia University student and online influencer was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday but was released by the end of the day through the machinations of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The mayor posted on his social media account that he had secured the release of Elmina "Ellie" Aghayeva after speaking to President Donald Trump via phone call.

'He has just informed me that she will be released imminently.'

"Just got off the phone with President Trump," the mayor wrote. "In our meeting earlier, I shared my concerns about Columbia student Elmina Aghayeva, who was detained by ICE this morning. He has just informed me that she will be released imminently."

Aghayeva is originally from Azerbaijan and has grown a large following on Instagram by documenting her life as a student.

The student's attorney claimed that the ICE agents were able to detain her after pretending to be looking for a missing person in order to gain access to the Columbia campus. The Department of Homeland Security disputes the allegation.

Earlier in the day, Mamdani had met with the president at the White House to pitch a proposal to ease the housing crisis.

"Hi guys. I am so grateful for everyone of you. I just got out a little while ago. I am safe and okay," Aghayeva wrote on Instagram after her release.

"I am so sorry, but I am in complete shock over what happened and my phone is blowing up with calls from reporters," she added. "I need a bit of time to process everything. I will come back soon but please don't worry."

A Blaze News request for comment from the White House was not immediately answered.

A DHS spokesperson said her student visa had been terminated in 2016 after she failed to attend classes.

Aghayeva lists her preferred pronouns as she/her on Instagram. She is majoring in neuroscience and political science.

