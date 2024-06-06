Jamie Gilliam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Autopsy report finally uncovers why Christian singer Mandisa suddenly died at age 47
June 06, 2024
The Grammy-winning singer was found dead in her home on April 18.
Grammy-winning Christian singer Mandisa died from complications related to obesity.
More than a month after Mandisa was found deceased in her Nashville-area residence, the medical examiner's autopsy report showed that Mandisa's cause of death was complications from Class III obesity.
'She told me some time ago that she had gotten COVID-19, and she had been weak trying to get over that.'
Class III obesity is defined as having a body mass index of 40 or higher "or a BMI of 35 or higher and is experiencing obesity-related health conditions," according to the Cleveland Clinic. Class III obesity used to be called "morbid obesity" because it produced serious health conditions known as "comorbidities." But the name was later changed, according to the Cleveland Clinic, because using "morbid" to describe obesity sends a "false and problematic societal" signal.
Mandisa's manner of death was listed as "natural," according to People magazine. She was 47.
The "American Idol" alumna talked publicly about her struggles with depression and weight after she lost a close friend.
"[Emotional eating] is what I have done my entire life," she admitted in 2017. "After losing 120 pounds, which I talked about my first time here, I gained it all back and 75 more. I sunk into the deepest depression of my life after Kisha passed."
At a celebration of life event, Mandisa's father, John Hundley, dispelled rumors that his daughter died by suicide and explained that she had been struggling from complications related to COVID-19.
"She did not harm herself," he said. "As she said, Mandisa loved the Lord, and the Lord loved Mandisa.
"There's one thing you may not have known: She told me some time ago that she had gotten COVID-19, and she had been weak trying to get over that. But she was trying to press through," Hundley explained.
Hundley said his daughter was found on the floor next to her bed. He believes she fell but could not reach her phone to call for help.
"Here's what I think happened," he said.
"Mandisa fell down in her bedroom. They found her on the floor," he explained. "If you look from the rear of her bed, she was laying on the left side. It’s clear that's where she was laying, there was a couple of big rugs there and some clothes. On the right side of the bed, front, was this nightstand, and I found her phone on the right side of the bed. There was no way for Mandisa to get around the bed, go out there, and get a phone to call for help."
