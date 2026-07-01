Masked daredevil couple climb to top of Empire State Building to unfurl banner with message

New York City residents were surprised to find two masked people climbing the Empire State Building just after noon on Wednesday.

The New York Police Department confirmed via social media that they closed down streets near 5th Avenue and 34th Street in Manhattan.

They unfurled a banner that read, 'When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.'

The couple identified themselves on social media as daredevil climbers Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau from Russia.

They unfurled a banner that read, "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

The NYPD later confirmed that officers had taken the couple into custody but did not immediately say what charges they may face.

One woman told USA Today that there were rumors that the man proposed to the woman during the climb.

"But I don't really know exactly what it is," Stephanie Hazelwood said. "It just seems like an attention thing and art, maybe."

Video obtained by ABC News did indeed appear to show the male climber getting on one knee and proposing to the female climber, who then takes photos of her hand.

"If it's a proposal, it's an elaborate one, and I hope she said yes," one news anchor said on the video.

"OK, they're hugging. I think he just proposed!" the other anchor said.

The couple were the subject of a documentary titled "Skywalkers: A Love Story" from 2024 and have a large following on social media.

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A spokesperson for the Empire State Building said the "unauthorized" incident was resolved and used the occasion to market the building.

"It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the 'World's Most Famous Building' in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals," the spokesperson said.

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