‘Melania’ soars: Audiences love first lady's documentary while the usual haters hate

Audiences rave and critics sneer as the documentary "Melania" exceeds industry expectations in its opening weekend.

The opening gross domestic ticket sales reached $7 million, placing the film third overall at the domestic box office behind two major studio releases.



'To say that "Melania" is a hagiography would be an insult to hagiographies.'

The film, which chronicles first lady Melania Trump in the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, debuted in 1,778 theaters nationwide, an unusually wide release for a documentary.

Prerelease projections published by entertainment outlets such as People magazine estimated the film would earn between $3 million and $5 million.

While the film did not screen in advance for critics, reviews published after release were largely unfavorable.

Critics from the Guardian, Variety, and the Hollywood Reporter described the documentary as politically one-sided and overly sympathetic.



Xan Brooks of the Guardian compared the film to a “medieval tribute to placate the greedy king on his throne.” Owen Gleiberman of Variety described it as a “cheese ball infomercial of staggering inertia.” Frank Scheck of the Hollywood Reporter wrote, “To say that ‘Melania’ is a hagiography would be an insult to hagiographies.”

Audiences reacted differently.

Opening-night viewers awarded the film an “A” at CinemaScore, a metric based on verified exit polling conducted at theaters nationwide.

The film was distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, which reportedly paid $40 million for distribution rights and spent an additional $35 million on marketing.



The total investment made the project the most expensive documentary release to date.

Despite the high cost, box-office analysts interviewed by AP noted that political documentaries are often evaluated based on visibility and audience engagement rather than traditional profitability.

The film premiered at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., with attendance from members of Congress, Cabinet officials, and business executives.



Following its theatrical run, “Melania” is scheduled to stream on Prime Video. International theatrical distribution is expected to be limited.

