Mexico allows millions of illegal aliens to flow northward but says it won't take deportees from Texas

It remains unclear whether the courts will ultimately permit the Lone Star State to assume some of the basic duties the Biden administration appears unwilling or at the very least incapable of doing — namely the enforcement of immigration law amid an unprecedented border crisis.

Regardless of how the battle over Texas' Senate Bill 4 pans out, Mexico underscored Tuesday that when it comes to the tens of millions of foreign nationals who have transited its lands in order to trespass into the U.S., there will be no take-backs.

Background

SB 4, ratified by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Dec. 18, was supposed to take effect this month. The law makes illegal entry into Texas a class B misdemeanor and allows for foreign nationals who refuse to leave the country to be charged with a second-degree felony, which carries prison time of up to 20 years.

Under SB 4, illegal aliens found in Texas "at any time" who have previously been convicted of two or more misdemeanors involving drugs, crimes against a person, or both, would be charged with a third-degree felony.

The law also grants local law enforcement officials with the ability to deport illegal aliens.

The Biden administration, which has overseen the unlawful entry of well over one million illegal aliens into the country since October, joined radical leftists groups and a foreign regime in condemning SB 4.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called SB 4 "an extreme law that will not and does not make the communities in Texas safer."

The Biden Department of Justice sued Texas "to enforce the supremacy of federal law" in early January. The following month, a Texas federal judge placed a preliminary injunction on SB 4, claiming Texas "is unlikely to succeed on the merits."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office immediately appealed the ruling to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed the ruling. This prompted the Biden administration to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which temporarily blocked the law.

The Supreme Court allowed SB 4 to go into effect Tuesday, but this proved to be short-lived. Hours later, the federal appeals court let the lower court's earlier injunction stand.

Mexico: Solely an exporter of illegal aliens

Amid this back-and-forth — which University of Texas Austin law professor Steve Vladeck told the Texas Tribune was "indefensibly chaotic" — Mexican authorities chimed in, indicating they would remain an exporter, not an importer, of illegal aliens.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement Tuesday, claiming the Mexican regime "condemns the entry into force of SB4 in Texas, which aims to stop the flow of migrants by criminalizing them, promoting the separation of families, discrimination and racial profiling that threaten the human rights of the migrant community."

Apparently, the ministry did not consider the possibility that migrant families could be reunited and live in Mexico.

The ministry further stated that the Mexican regime "categorically rejects any measure that allows state or local authorities to exercise immigration control, detain and return nationals or foreigners to Mexican territory."

"Mexico will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the State of Texas," claimed the ministry.

Intimating that the border crisis, which it has in many ways exacerbated, is America's alone to deal with, the ministry accused Texas of "generating hostile environments" for millions of residents of Mexican origin and subjecting them to "expressions of hatred, discrimination and racial profiling."

Mexico, which has received billions of dollars in direct U.S. foreign assistance in recent years, further indicated it will attempt to put its thumb on the scale with regards to the Texas case before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and "provide relevant information on the impact that this law will have on the Mexican and/or Mexican-American community, as well as its effect in U.S.-Mexico relations."

Mexico's top diplomat for North America reiterated the regime's rebuff of Texas' efforts to re-establish its sovereignty, writing, "Our country will not accept repatriations from the state of Texas. The dialogue on immigration matters will continue between the federal governments of [Mexico] and [the U.S.]."

In addition to pushing back against Texas' desperate effort to tackle a fatal and costly problem, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants the Biden administration to give legal status to at least five million illegal aliens in the U.S., reported the New York Times.

Obrador also has blasted proposals to build a wall along the southern border as "electoral propaganda."

