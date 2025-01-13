Michael Cohen asks the president for the Hunter Biden treatment in cringeworthy appeal on MSNBC

Trump critic and convicted fraudster Michael Cohen demanded on MSNBC's "The Weekend" Saturday that President Joe Biden give him the full Hunter Biden treatment.

Cohen, the star witness in President-elect Donald Trump's hush-money trial who has yet to make good on his vow to leave the country over his former client's re-election, told Symone Sanders-Townsend and her fellow MSNBC talking heads, "I put in the application for a presidential pardon because I believe that Joe Biden has the same responsibility to me that he had to his own son."

After promising he would not do so, Biden issued a "full and unconditional" pardon for son Hunter Biden on Dec. 1, giving his felonious son a pass on any crimes committed between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2024, including his felony conviction on gun charges and for his felony tax offenses. Blaze News previously noted that the timeline specified in the blanket pardon neatly matched up with the Biden family's dealings with the Ukrainian company Burisma as well as with the communist state-linked organization CEFC China Energy.

According to the 82-year-old Democratic president, his son — who had an affair with his dead brother's wife, refused to acknowledge and then attempted to avoid paying child support for the daughter he sired with a former stripper, and allegedly engaged in an international influence-peddling scheme with his father — was a victim of a "miscarriage of justice."

'You're not the president's son.'

Cohen, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison for tax evasion, making false statements to a federally insured bank, and campaign finance violations, apparently also thinks himself a victim, telling the talking heads, "I would expect that the same exact pardon that he gave his son has to go to me and to anybody else that's on that enemies list, whether they want it or not, because I assure you, solitary confinement, where I did 51 days, sucks."

Cohen was reportedly moved from a minimum-security camp of the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution northwest of New York City to a disciplinary section of the prison in 2020 following an alleged altercation over his internet use.

After stating she believes "wholeheartedly" that Cohen's solitary confinement was a "terrible experience" and that his point about the supposed enemies list "is a good one," Sanders-Townsend, a former adviser for Kamala Harris, asked, "Have you heard anything back from the administration?"

Sanders-Townsend occupied the space of an answer with blather about Biden's unwillingness to issue pardons to those who don't want them, then suggested that Cohen's invocation of Hunter Biden was a losing strategy.

The talking head said she was struck by Cohen's comparison of himself to the first son and noted, "I wonder if — well, I'm just going to tell you, Michael Cohen, because we're on national TV, we're having the conversation — I don't necessarily think that's your best way to go get a pardon. I mean, Hunter Biden is the president's last surviving son."

"I'm somebody's son also, by the way," responded Cohen, apparently missing the point.

"Agreed," said Sanders-Townsend. "You are somebody's son, but, I mean, to be very clear, you're not the president's son."

Cohen, who emphasized to MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Friday that there was "nothing wrong with" pursuing the pardon. If successful, the former Trump attorney who was disbarred in New York would join the ranks of thousands of other convicts to whom Biden has granted clemency, including a child-raping serial killer, a city-impoverishing fraudster, and other predators.

