Michigan parents charged with murder and torture after their 7-year-old boy dies with disturbing weight

Law enforcement officials are expressing shock at the conditions that allegedly led to the death of a 7-year-old boy in Michigan.

Paramedics were called to the home in Flint Township on Nov. 4, 2025, over the report of a child in distress.

'It was just one of the most unbelievable scenes that the police have seen, that I've reviewed in my 22 years as prosecuting attorney.'

They found Casper O'Brien having difficulty breathing and unable to move because he weighed 255 pounds, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

His parents, Damien and Jessica O’Brien, had also packed the home with so many objects that it was difficult to move around. Police reported there was feces throughout the home because the toilet didn't work.

They also said the boy had "some of the worst open sores and rashes they've ever seen."

He died later that evening at a hospital.

His parents were charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of torture, and three counts of second-degree child abuse.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the autopsy showed the boy died of a heart muscle disease, and morbid obesity was listed as a contributing factor.

"What we allege is that he was not fed in a nutritious way," Leyton said. "He was neglected, and he was abused, and his diet is part of it, and not getting whatever help he needed because he was nonverbal as part of it. All that adds up to an extreme case of child abuse resulting in someone's death."

They also found a 5-year-old child who was morbidly obese. She was found naked outside by officers and was dirty, with knots in her hair.

Leyton gave a rundown of the evidence gathered in the case.

"We'll present the body camera footage," Leyton said. "We'll present the autopsy results. We'll present the fact that this child died from fairly natural causes brought on by the obesity and the lack of nutrition. And we'll present what we think as a case of neglect and abuse and torture."

RELATED: People so 'extremely obese' they were almost bedridden starved 14-year-old girl until she weighed 35 pounds, police say

The parents could face life in prison if convicted.

Leyton expressed disbelief at the parents' behavior because the father had a good job with health insurance but had only taken the boy to a doctor once.

"They had called the veterinarian about one of their pets. They knew what to do for the dog, but they didn't do it for their own child," he added. "Sadly, he died because of neglect."

Leyton said the case was difficult for the police — as well as Child Protective Services — to investigate.

"It was just one of the most unbelievable scenes that the police have seen, that I've reviewed in my 22 years as prosecuting attorney," Leyton added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!