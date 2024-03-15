Mike Lee subjected to TSA pat-down days after calling to nix the agency: 'Maybe it's a coincidence'

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah noted in a post on X that days after calling for the abolition of the Transportation Security Administration, he was subjected to a pat-down.

"Update: days after calling to abolish TSA, I got 'randomly selected' for the needlessly slow, thorough TSA screening & patdown. Maybe it's a coincidence. Or not. Impossible to know. That's part of the problem with having a federal agency in charge of airport security," Lee wrote in a Thursday post on X.

In a Monday post, Lee, who has served in the Senate since early 2011, called for nixing the TSA and suggested that airlines could assume the responsibility of ensuring the security of their flights.

"It's time to abolish the TSA. Airlines can and will secure their own planes if a federal agency doesn't do it for them. They'll do it better than TSA, without undermining the Constitution and with less groping—showing more respect for passengers," he wrote.

The agency was created in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. "The Aviation and Transportation Security Act, passed by the 107th Congress and signed on November 19, 2001, established TSA," according to tsa.gov.

In response to Lee's post on Thursday, someone tweeted, "I had the major pat down last time I flew and I felt violated, even though it was a woman. It was really bad."

