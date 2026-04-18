MLB umpire chases down, fights teen thug who allegedly stole his phone on Philly street: Police sources

A Major League Baseball umpire chased down and fought a teenager who allegedly stole his phone on a Philadelphia street earlier this month, KYW-TV reported, citing police sources.

Multiple law enforcement sources identified the umpire as Brock Ballou, who has been an MLB umpire since 2022, the station said.

'They ended up on the ground, at which time the victim struck his head, causing injury. The male continued his assault, violently punching him.'

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, KYW noted. Police said the suspect is a teenage male with brown complexion wearing a light blue sweatshirt and black pants.

Police said the suspect approached Ballou from behind in the 1600 block of Walnut Street in the downtown section of the city around 7 p.m. April 9, stole Ballou's phone while the umpire was looking at directions, and then ran off, the station reported.

"The suspect approached the male and snatched his cell phone out of his hands," Capt. Jason Smith told KYW. "The victim went chasing after the male, at which time they got involved in a physical altercation at 16th and Walnut."

Investigators told the station that when Ballou tried to take his phone back, the suspect punched him several times in the head. KYW said surveillance video it reviewed shows the suspect repeatedly punching Ballou.

"They ended up on the ground, at which time the victim struck his head, causing injury," Smith added to the station. "The male continued his assault, violently punching him."

The suspect then ran away without the phone, which was returned to Ballou later by someone on the street, police told KYW.

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Ballou's injuries were not serious, police added to the station.

Ballou was in Philadelphia to work the Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks series last weekend, KYW said, adding that Ballou umpired at first base the night after the incident and was behind home plate two days later.

KYW said MLB declined to comment.

In addition, police told the station the same suspect about a half-hour previously had entered a 7-Eleven just a few blocks away in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street and allegedly stole several items. Police told KYW that an employee confronted the suspect, after which the suspect punched the employee multiple times before the suspect fled the store.

Police are asking those with information about the crimes to contact the department's central detective division at 215-686-3093/3094, the station said.

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