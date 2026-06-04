Exorcist fired for saying aliens are actually demons is an ex-Air Force intelligence officer

A Catholic priest who was officially employed as an exorcist has been removed from his role.

The Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., said the firing came in direct response to comments made in late May surrounding UFOs and aliens.

'They can do things that we can't do.'

Cardinal Robert McElroy, the Archbishop of Washington, D.C., said in a press release on Wednesday that Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse, N.Y., would no longer be affiliated with the archdiocese where he was used as an exorcist.

Rossetti recently made comments in a YouTube video saying that his personal belief was that aliens were most likely demonic entities.

"There's no question in my mind ... that probably many, if not most of these UFO sightings, are in fact demons," Rossetti said in a video that has been removed from YouTube.

It has since been noted that Rossetti is a former Air Force intelligence officer who spent six years in service. Rossetti confirmed this in a 2024 interview, describing himself as a signals intelligence officer, while other biographies have also listed him as working in an intelligence capacity.

RELATED: Exorcisms are exploding across America — but nobody wants to admit why

Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Rossetti is also listed as a former serviceman in an official Air Force document, where he is described as a "distinguished graduate of the Air Force Academy class of 1973."

"They can do things that we can't do, thus the speed and all sorts of things that human beings can't," Rossetti said in his recent video. "They will try to manipulate us."

Cardinal McElroy said Rossetti's statements that linked "UFOs to demonic presence" and his social media activity "gravely undermine the Church’s very precise teaching on the devil, demons, and exorcism."

Rossetti responded to the press release by saying he was "saddened" by the decision and asked for forgiveness if he had not been faithful to the "teachings of the Church's Magisterium."

"I believe it is of the utmost importance to be obedient to the Church, and I will continue to endeavor to subject all that I do and the Center to be thus obedient," he added.

RELATED: EXORCIST: Is America demonically possessed?

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The comments come at a time of increased UFO disclosure, which has included a trove of government documents revealing reports of unknown objects like "glowing orbs."

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) in particular has been at the forefront of remarkable claims about aliens and UFOs/UAPs in recent months.

Burchett has claimed that alien aircraft, life forms, and even human-alien breeding programs are confirmed to exist.

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