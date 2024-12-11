Nancy Mace allegedly attacked on Capitol Hill by crazed LGBT activist

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced a resolution last month to make biological reality — not delusion — the determining factor for which single-sex facilities House members or employees can use. That would mean, of course, that Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D) would have to use the men's restroom in the new year. House Speaker Mike Johnson put the ban in place on Nov. 20.

For stating that "biological men do not belong in private women's spaces," Mace, the first woman to graduate from the Citadel's Corps of Cadets and a rape survivor, has faced incredible abuse from her Democratic peers and was even threatened by a cross-dressing activist who stated in a video, "I do hope that one day I do find you in that woman's bathroom, and I grab your ratty-looking f***ing hair and drag your face down to the floor while I repeatedly bash it in until the blood's everywhere and you're dead."

'All the violence and threats keep proving our point.'

True to form, an LGBT activist reportedly attacked Mace on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Mace stated on X, "I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it'll heal just fine."

"Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down," wrote Mace. "FAFO. #HoldTheLine."

The congresswoman noted in another post, "All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe."

'I'm going to double down on this.'

U.S. Capitol Police officers from the House Division and agents with the Threat Assessment Section tracked down and arrested Mace's alleged attacker, 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois, reported WTTG-TV.

The USCP indicated in a statement that McIntyre, now facing a charge for assaulting a government official, passed through a standard security screening before entering the Rayburn House Office Building.

Citing a source with knowledge of the incident, journalist Andy Ngo reported that McIntyre allegedly grabbed Mace's hand "aggressively, tightened his grip and shook her around by the arm."

After introducing her resolution last month, Mace told Fox News, "They're threatening to kill me now because I as a woman am standing up to protect other women from men being in our private spaces."

"I will not be bullied into silence. I will not back down, and in fact, I'm going to double down on this. I'm going to file even more legislation to protect women beyond the Capitol, across every state in the nation," continued Mace. "I have PTSD from the trauma that I have endured at the hands of a man. ... I'm absolutely going to stand in the way solidly of any guy that wants to come into our spaces."

The congresswoman indicated Wednesday morning that President-elect Donald Trump had called to check on her.

"I'm going to be fine just as soon as the pain and soreness subside," Mace noted on X. "January 20th can't come soon enough."

Hear more on the subject from the "Blaze News Tonight" team in the video below:

