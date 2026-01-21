Health emergency on space station led to first-ever medical evacuation from space, says NASA chief to Glenn Beck

An official of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration explained how they successfully performed a medical evacuation from space for the first time in space operations history.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman gave as many details as he could about the incident while being interviewed by Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Wednesday.

'It was a very serious situation, something we had not seen before in space.'

Four astronauts returned to Earth on Thursday, including the ailing member of the crew. They splashed down in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego.

Isaacman touted the extraordinary training that U.S. astronauts undergo while offering some details about the historic incident.

"One of the greatest accomplishments that we've done at the International Space Station is the continuous human presence in space over a quarter of a century," he told Beck.

He went on to say that the environment in space is extremely harsh on the human body and requires many safety precautions.

"This is why we do extensive training. Our astronauts are practically physicians; in fact, many of them are," he explained.

"Everyone did an extraordinary job," Isaacman said of the "unexpected health-related" incident.

"The Crew 11 astronauts, their other expedition mates on the International Space Station, the flight surgeons in mission control, they all responded accordingly. The incident was stabilized very quickly," he added.

Isaacman was restricted by medical privacy rules from offering specific details on the incident.

"Clearly, it was a very serious situation, something we had not seen before in space but had accounted for the possibility. And that is why we put in motion the option to bring our astronauts home early, which I think really speaks to American leadership in space," he continued.

RELATED: Director of Glenn Beck's disaster response charity undermines Democrat attack on Trump admin's response to Texas flood

.@NASAAdmin Jared Isaacman gives an inside look at the world's first ever medical evacuation from space: "This is why we do extensive training...clearly, it was a very serious situation, something we had not seen before in space, but had accounted for the possibility.



That is… pic.twitter.com/wKLHKNF4zq

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 21, 2026

"We can send our astronauts up more or less on command, which is what we're going to do with Crew 12, is pull their mission forward," Isaacman added. "And we can bring our astronauts home as required. And this is very important to President Trump and obviously his position on American supremacy in space."

The four astronauts were transported to a medical facility in San Diego by NASA.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!