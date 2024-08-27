Nevada teacher assistant accused of contacting child for sex

A teacher assistant in Nevada has been arrested and accused of attempting to contact a minor for the purpose of sex, according to authorities.

A teacher's assistant was reportedly arrested by the Clark County School District Police Department on Aug. 23 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. The suspect was allegedly an employee of the Clark County School District. The arrest reportedly came on the same day that the investigation was initiated.

Since the child sex crime allegations, the teacher assistant has been placed on leave as per the terms of her union contract

Jerusalem Garcia was reportedly charged with one count of contacting or attempting to contact a minor by a person of authority for the purpose of sex.

According to KTNV-TV, the 20-year-old worked as a "specialized program teacher assistant" at the Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Clark County School District Police Department did not disclose details of the alleged sexual misconduct aimed at a child.



Garcia has been an employee of the Clark County School District since August 2021, as reported by KLAS-TV.

The investigation into the alleged teacher sex scandal is ongoing.

As of the time of publication, the Clark County School District Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Since May, Blaze News has reported on 13 female teachers and school employees who have been accused or convicted of child sex crimes.

In May, a former Arkansas teacher was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for taking a student out of state to engage in illegal sexual acts and sexually abusing a minor as many as 30 times throughout the 2021-2022 school year.



A female teacher was accused of sexually abusing a student at the "elite" New York City prep school where convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein once taught.

A New Jersey special education teacher at an intermediate school was arrested in June and charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Last month, two former Georgia school employees were accused of sexually abusing students. The pair were self-described as "ride or die" friends who were involved in each other's weddings.

Earlier this month, a Connecticut middle school lunch lady accused of sexually abusing and grooming a 14-year-old boy accepted a plea deal to avoid trial.

