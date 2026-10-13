Newsom ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle fired from ambassador role

Kimberly Guilfoyle is out as U.S. ambassador to Greece, White House press secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed at her debut briefing on Tuesday.

"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign," said Zacharia. "She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."

'People have to suffer consequences for it.'

By Tuesday morning, Guilfoyle took to social media to announce her resignation: "While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."

The State Department did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment. Guilfoyle's lawyer referred Blaze News to her statement on X.

Guilfoyle — California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's ex-wife and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée who long served as a Fox News talking head — has been dogged in recent weeks by misconduct allegations.

Just shy of the one-year anniversary of Guilfoyle's swearing-in as ambassador, the Wall Street Journal raised questions in a report last month about her "persistent promotion of a specific Greek company — and her extensive efforts to involve [energy lobbyist Christos] Marafatsos, a neophyte in both diplomacy and energy."

Days later, the Journal published text messages from July 2025 that appear to show Guilfoyle hitting up Trump donor Eric Deters for $100,000 ahead of her congressional hearing to become ambassador to Greece.

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Citing both the damning text messages — the authenticity of which Guilfoyle has disputed, according to her lawyer — and claims from Deters, the Journal reported that the departing ambassador allegedly wanted the money to pay down her American Express card balance and that she had allegedly "offered to use her sway" on the donor's behalf.

In response to Guilfoyle's alleged request for $100,000, Deters reportedly wrote, "I can't do this without getting a divorce."

The departing ambassador's lawyers have denied that Guilfoyle engaged in a "quid pro quo," claiming in a statement Saturday that Deters owed Guilfoyle money for consulting work and speeches.

"When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption," wrote lawyers David Schwartz and Jesse Binall.

Guilfoyle addressed the allegations in her X post Tuesday: "These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service."

Deters told CNN Monday, "I am going to sue [Guilfoyle] and her lawyers for defamation for claiming that her text messages were fake. Then they will have a lawsuit, she will have the committees looking at her and the news media."

The scandal, amplified by New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and other Democrats, ultimately prompted responses from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump.

Rubio questioned the legitimacy of the reports, stating on Thursday, "I’m not going to comment on a story that literally posted a few hours ago. ... You guys somehow walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel. It’s not the gospel. It’s not the gospel for me."

Vance told reporters days after the Wall Street Journal's publication of the alleged text messages between Deters and Guilfoyle, "Let's actually see what the facts are. Let's see what the truth is."

The vice president added, "Obviously, if there was something bad that happened, then people have to suffer consequences for it."

On Monday, however, President Donald Trump noted that he was looking into the matter and was "not happy."