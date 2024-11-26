NYC Dem breaks with party to call for end to sanctuary policies 'shielding' criminal illegal aliens

New York City council member Robert Holden (D) is encouraging his fellow Democratic peers to support the termination of the city's existing sanctuary policies that are "shielding" criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration officials.



On Wednesday, Holden sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams (D), Governor Kathy Hochul (D), and other city and state legislative leaders, urging them to reconsider their support of sanctuary policies prohibiting local law enforcement officers from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"I write with grave concern about the continued impact of New York's sanctuary state and city policies, which not only violate [federal law] but also put New Yorkers in harm's way," Holden stated. "Federal statute explicitly prohibits the harboring, shielding, or concealing of illegal aliens, particularly those engaged in criminal activities."

On Monday, Holden appeared on "Fox & Friends," where he applauded President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, for his recent warnings to political leaders who attempt to hinder ICE's deportation efforts.

Holden told Fox News, "I love Tom Homan, the new border czar, who came last week on Fox and said, 'We're going to hold these mayors and governors accountable.'"

He explained that some Democratic leaders are violating the law by using sanctuary policies to block federal immigration officials.

"It's a felony," Holden said. "We're like shielding [illegal immigrants]. The governors, the Democratic governors, and the mayors of these sanctuary cities are shielding criminals and terrorists."

He expressed national security concerns about local law enforcement agents being prohibited from communicating with their federal counterparts. Holden called it "unbelievable" that his fellow Democratic council members want to keep criminals and terrorists in the country.

Kenneth Genalo, the director of ICE's New York City's field office, stated on Friday that "it would take a lifetime" to deport the criminal illegal aliens currently residing in the city.

Adams has also expressed interest in rolling back the city's sanctuary status, claiming that his hands are tied unless city council members vote to repeal some of the policies.

When asked what Adams could be doing to help get criminal illegal aliens off New York City's streets, Holden told Fox News that he could petition Hochul and call on the city council to negotiate amendments to the policies.

"I'm looking to President Trump," Holden continued. "I think President Trump could say, 'You know what, if you're going to violate the laws, … it's a felony to shield and harbor illegal aliens who have committed crimes.'"

"The president actually could say to the governor and to the mayor, 'Cooperate with us, or we're going to charge you with felonies,'" he added.

He mentioned that Homan had previously warned that local leaders could face federal charges for harboring illegal immigrants.

Last week, Homan told Fox News, "Those people who say they're going to stop us from what we're doing, they will not."

"Let me give you a word of advice: If you impede us, there's going to be consequences," he continued. "It is a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien."