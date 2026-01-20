Actress Pam Grier gets demolished online for spewing nonsense claim about racial lynchings in Ohio on 'The View'

An actress known for black exploitation movies said that she remembers seeing lynchings when she was a child in Ohio — but her claims were contradicted by history as well as math.

Pam Grier made the claims during her guest appearance on "The View," and the co-hosts did not push back on the bizarre story.

'At least make up a story that's halfway believable.'

"You faced a lot of racism growing up in Columbus, Ohio. How did that shape you?" Sunny Hostin asked.

"Phew! Well, the military wouldn't allow black families to live on the base, so you had to live in an apartment. And you couldn't take a bus. You couldn't afford a car. You walked. Your dads walked to the base," Grier said.

"And sometimes we would go from tree shade to shade to get back to the apartment, my brother and I and my mom with bags," she added. "And my mom would go, 'Don't look, don't look, don't look,' and she would pull us away because there's someone hanging from a tree."

Grier appeared emotional, and the audience gasped at her story.

"And they have a memorial for it now where you can see where people were and left," she continued. "And it triggers me today to see that a voice can be silenced and if a white family supported a black, they're going to get burned down or killed or lynched as well."

While Ohio does have a horrible history of racial lynchings, the last record of such an incident was from 1911, which makes it impossible for Grier's story to be accurate.

Many critics lashed out at her online after video of the tale was posted to social media.

"I am 78. I grew up in Columbus Ohio. Bulls**t story," one X user responded.

"It is amazing that she can lie so boldly without no push back. ... You know who believes this slop? Middle aged single leftist white women who will believe 'lived truths' over facts," another detractor replied.

"It's important to learn history so that when you lie, you can at least make up a story that's halfway believable," another critic said.

A community note attached to the video pointed out that Grier was born in 1949, nearly four decades after the last lynching in the state. And while there is a plaque in Columbus to remember two victims of lynching in the downtown of the city, those incidents were from 1896.

Grier is best known for her roles in "blaxploitation" movies in the 1970s, including "Coffy" and "Foxy Brown." She is celebrated as one of the first female action stars.

