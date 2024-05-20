Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder calls Harrison Butker 'f***ing p***y' over star kicker's anti-woke graduation speech

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder called Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs a "f***ing p***y" over the star kicker's anti-woke graduation speech that went viral last week.

Vedder, the far-left frontman of the legendary Seattle grunge band, gave his own speech to a Las Vegas concert crowd Saturday, noting that the female members of the show's opening band "must not have believed that ‘diabolical lie’ that women should take pride in taking a back seat to their men.”

Vedder then called out Butker, saying "the irony was that this football player, kicker … he doesn’t have the pads because he doesn’t tackle anybody or get tackled ..."

Vedder continued: "OK, I get that [it] could be for some people, and there should be pride in homemaking whether you're a man or a woman. It's maybe one of the hardest jobs, and you definitely should take pride in it. But you shouldn't not follow a dream because you think that is the more ... that you're going to benefit by giving up your dreams? I couldn't understand the logic. So I'm questioning it public right now ..."

Butker, during his speech at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school, used the word "diabolical" to describe what he called false messages that progressive culture tells young women today and pushed back by championing faith and traditional family values: "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

The singer kept going, noting that Butker "was telling men to ‘don’t forget to puff up your chests and be more masculine, don’t lose your masculinity.' The irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such a f***ing p***y. There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman. Take that. ... People of quality do not fear equality.”

Steve Deace — host of BlazeTV's "Steve Deace Show" — told Blaze News he'd "love to see Vedder say those words to Butker's face" and added the following in regard to the singer's tough talk:

"How beta male does it get to do that in a favorable setting? Overall, I love this fight, because unlike the current feckless Republican Party, what Butker did is actually draw a sharp contrast between our beliefs and theirs. There's no substantiative governing difference right now between Mike Johnson and Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker. But there's a big difference in the worldviews of Butker and Vedder. America, choose your fighter."

Sara Gonzales — host of BlazeTV's "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" — added to Blaze News that Vedder and others aren't realizing that "Butker’s speech did not have anything to do with whether or not men and women are equal. Of course, we have equal rights; Butker was highlighting women’s necessary and God-given role in society. Men and women were designed by God to complement each other, something that was never controversial until the woke mob took over society." She also said Vedder’s comments "only leads one to presume he has never been in a Christ-centered, loving marriage himself, in which case, I pity him."

Here's the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Pearl Jam - Eddie Vedder on Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker - Live in Las Vegas - 5/18/24

What else happened after Butker's speech?

Not surprisingly, the woke NFL tried to win over the left in the face of what Butker had to say, breathlessly insisting that the league stands for "inclusion" and other PC stuff.

What's more, the individual who runs the X account for the city of Kansas City actually posted a message Wednesday night noting the neighboring city in which Butker's family resides. After the post was taken down, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote, "A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey the next day posted that his office "is demanding accountability after @KansasCity doxxed @buttkicker7 last night for daring to express his religious beliefs. I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion. Stay tuned."

Sara Haines — left-wing cohost of "The View" and a self-described "Christian" — blasted Butker's Catholicism and warned him that "if you're using this to oppress people or hold them down, you're not walking with Jesus. If you are using the religion, if you're more obsessed with the religious rituals and practices than you are with the word of Jesus, you're not walking with Jesus. And if you're using it for the judgment of others and as a weapon to beat people down, you're also not walking with Jesus."

However, "Real Time" host Bill Maher — who also leans heavily left — on his Friday episode called out the woke mob that wants Butker's head on a platter: "I don't see what the big crime is. I really don't."

This story has been updated.

