Pentagon says no evidence of aliens or covert government UFO programs, but are developing 'Gremlin' system to track UAPs

The Pentagon said there is no evidence of extraterrestrial lifeforms visiting Earth and claimed the U.S. government does not conduct covert operations with recovered UFO spacecraft.

The Pentagon released a 63-page report on Friday titled: "Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvement with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)."

Unidentified anomalous phenomena is a relatively new term for UFOs that includes mysterious objects from the sky, underwater, or in space.

The Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office examined data regarding UAPs from 1945 through October 2023.

"To date, AARO has not discovered any empirical evidence that any sighting of a UAP represented off-world technology or the existence of a classified program that had not been properly reported to Congress," the report read.

"Investigative efforts determined that most sightings were the result of misidentification of ordinary objects and phenomena," the AARO declared. "Although many UAP reports remain unsolved, AARO assesses that if additional, quality data were available, most of these cases also could be identified and resolved as ordinary objects or phenomena."



The Pentagon addressed suspicions that the U.S. government has covert programs attempting to reverse-engineer spacecraft from other worlds.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement, "AARO assesses that all of the named and described alleged hidden UAP reverse-engineering programs provided by interviewees either do not exist; are misidentified authentic national security programs that are not related to extraterrestrial technology exploitation; or resolve to a disestablished program."

Ryder added that the "rigorous analytic and scientific" investigation found no evidence that the "U.S. government and various contractors have recovered and are hiding off-world technology and biological materials."

The AARO plans to publish a second volume of the report later this year that covers information gathered after November 2023, and will include interviews with current and former U.S. government personnel regarding UAPs.

There have been government reports and congressional testimony that hint at the possibility of UFOs existing.

In June 2021, the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence published its preliminary assessment of UAPs that said 143 UAP encounters were unexplainable.

In the same month, the head of NASA said he didn't think we were alone in the universe.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett said he believed UAPs to be "something that is out of our galaxy" and claimed that the government "covered up" Roswell.

Last July, a former intelligence official claimed the government is hiding a top-secret program focused on reverse-engineering a spacecraft from another planet.

The UFO whistleblower is David Grusch – a former national reconnaissance officer representative for the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and an Air Force veteran.

On Friday, the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office announced that it is developing a portable surveillance system to detect and document UAPs.

Tim Phillips – the acting director of the AARO – told the DefenseScoop website, "We're working with some of the government labs, such as the Department of Energy labs, and we have a great partner with Georgia Tech. And what we’re doing is developing a deployable, configurable sensor suite that we can put in Pelican cases. We’re going to be able to pull it to the field to do a long-term [collection]."

Phillips noted that the new sensors will utilize "hyperspectral surveillance" to attempt to capture UAP encounters, which contain information across a wide range of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum.

"If we have a national security site and there are objects being reported that trend within restricted airspace, or within a maritime range, or in the proximity of one of our spaceships, we need to understand what that is," Phillips continued. "And so that’s why we’re developing a sensor capability that we can deploy in reaction to reports."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!