'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson started at QB over Terry Bradshaw in college — but quit to become a duck hunter

Since the passing of Phil Robertson, an outpouring of love — and stories — has surfaced that shows just how truly fascinating the entrepreneur's life was.

For instance, the patriarch of the "Duck Dynasty" family was a college football star with the potential for a pro career. That's right. According to CBS Sports, Robertson started at quarterback for two years at Louisiana Tech University in 1966 and 1967.

'He quit because he knew his passion was duck hunting, and he knew my passion was football.'

But perhaps even more interesting is that Robertson in college actually started over Terry Bradshaw, who would go on to become a legendary, four-time Super Bowl-winning signal caller for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In fact, Bradshaw told a Fox Sports panel years ago that if it were not for Robertson quitting football with a year of NCAA eligibility left, he never would have gotten the starting role at Louisiana Tech.

"If he hadn't — I hate to say quit, but that's what he did. He quit because he knew his passion was duck hunting, and he knew my passion was football. And he left, and that's how I got the starting job," Bradshaw said. "I did not beat him out."

Bradshaw has told stories over the years about how Robertson would emerge from the woods before practice wearing "Levi jeans and a T-shirt."

"On [those clothes] was either duck feathers, guts from a squirrel, [or] blood from some varmints somewhere," Bradshaw recalled.

Phil Robertson participates in pregame ceremonies for the Duck Commander Independence Bowl between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Miami Hurricanes at Independence Stadium, Dec. 27, 2014, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bradshaw and Robertson reunited for an interview in 2013, nearly 50 years after playing together. During the sit-down, Robertson remarked that it was the first time he had seen Bradshaw since he quit football.

"This is my first return trip to Louisiana Tech," Robertson said. "Literally, since I saw you in the locker room saying, 'Go be an NFL star; I'm going out to the ducks.'"

The captivating discussion had Bradshaw asking the outdoorsman why he decided to leave a sport he was so good at. Despite Robertson totaling 12 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in college, he also threw for 2,237 yards and had the potential to go pro, according to CBS Sports.

"Why did you leave? Why did you not come back?" Bradshaw asked.

"You had something that I did not have," Robertson explained. "You had the desire to excel in the game of football. And I really had the passion for the old mallard ducks."

After again recalling Robertson being covered in duck feathers and squirrel guts, Bradshaw laughed at how the future "Duck Dynasty" star's departure benefited both men.

Robertson then concluded, "[This] proves the point, Bradshaw. A man will do a lot for a duck. Ducks are doing great."

Jimmy Johnson. Photo by Otto Greule Jr./Allsport/Getty Images

During the Fox Sports panel discussion, former NFL head coach Jimmy Johnson — also a Super Bowl winner at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys — recalled that he had the benefit of coaching at Louisiana Tech when both quarterbacks were there. Johnson noted how talented and impressive both players were, joining Bradshaw in his admiration for Robertson.

Bradshaw added regarding Robertson: "He's such a sweet guy, such a really sweet guy. We had so much fun laughing and talking about old times."

