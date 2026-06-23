Leader of Antifa terrorist attack on ICE facility hit with STUNNING sentence — 7 others also sentenced

The Justice Department announced sentencing for a gang of Antifa-linked terrorists convicted of attacking the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado, Texas.

At least 16 people have been charged in the Fourth of July attack in 2025 that included vandalism and one officer being shot in the neck.

'Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice.'

On Tuesday, the DOJ announced that Benjamin Song, the leader of the group, was sentenced to 100 years in prison.

"Seven additional defendants also sentenced before one-year anniversary of attack to a combined 450 years in prison," the DOJ statement read. "This is the first sentencing of defendants affiliated with Antifa following [President Donald Trump's] executive order designating the group as a Domestic Terrorist Organization in September 2025."

Five defendants received 50-year prison sentences, while two defendants received a 30-year sentence and a 70-year sentence, respectively. The group had been found guilty of a slew of charges that included rioting, providing material support to terrorists, using and carrying an explosive, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm.

Federal prosecutors presented jurors with 216 exhibits and testimony from 46 witnesses during the 12-day trial at the courthouse in Fort Worth.

"Song acquired firearms that he distributed to co-defendants and recruited members at gun ranges and combat sessions he conducted, as well as from various ideologically aligned groups," the DOJ press release continued. "For example, defendants Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, and Savanna Batten were part of a group that created and distributed insurrectionary materials called 'zines,' according to trial evidence."

Chief Judge Reed O’Connor called the defendants' use of terror and violence an "assault on democracy" during sentencing.

One of the convicted received a continuance and will be sentenced on July 1. Seven others pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists and will also be sentenced on July 1.

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"The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice," wrote acting Attorney General Todd Blanche in a press release statement.

"Their violent extremism has no place in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law," he added.

Song's attorney characterized the defendants as just a "bunch of kids and young adults who really have a really big heart and really wanted their voice to be heard," after the sentencing.