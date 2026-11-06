Former pre-K aide accused of sexually abusing 4 children at his home for over a decade — then disturbing new evidence emerges

A former pre-kindergarten teacher's aide from New Jersey — first accused of sexually abusing four children, all siblings, for over a decade at his home — has been hit with a slew of child sex crime charges after police uncovered disturbing new evidence against him.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office last week announced in a statement that 44-year-old Shaun M. Stebbins, of Somers Point in Atlantic County, has been hit with 61 criminal charges, including 29 counts of first-degree manufacturing child sex abuse material, 14 second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 13 second-degree counts of sexual assault by sexual contact, and five first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault.

'Children are among our most vulnerable population, and we have a responsibility to protect their safety and well-being.'

The statement said Stebbins was employed as a teacher's aide at Woodbine Elementary School in Cape May County from February 2022 until his arrest in Atlantic County on March 29, 2026.

According to WABC-TV, Stebbins was first accused amid his March arrest of sexually abusing four children, all siblings, for over a decade at his home in Somers Point.

However, the investigation subsequently expanded when allegations involving students at Woodbine Elementary surfaced.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Somers Point Police Department notified the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office that Stebbins was under investigation for alleged sexual assaults in Atlantic County and may have also committed crimes in Cape May County.

Prosecutors said one of Stebbins' alleged victims — who is now an adult — came forward with allegations against the former teacher's aide, which prompted investigators to examine possible child sex crimes at Woodbine Elementary.

"The search of Shaun Stebbins’ devices revealed numerous images and videos of students from the Woodbine Elementary School in Cape May County," the statement read.

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People magazine reported that the initial allegations that led to his arrest date back to 2012 — and that Atlantic County prosecutors alleged he committed sexual acts against multiple children under the age of 13 through 2025.

WABC said court documents allege Stebbins photographed and recorded children's genitalia in school restrooms and recorded himself performing sexual acts on children in the restroom during nap time.

Police identified multiple alleged victims, including children as young as 3 and 4 years old, according to prosecutors.

The prosecutor's office noted that a person convicted of a first-degree crime in New Jersey could face a term of 10 to 20 years in state prison, and an individual convicted of a second-degree crime "typically carries a sentencing range of five to 10 years" in state prison.

Stebbins is in custody at the Atlantic County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland stated, "Children are among our most vulnerable population, and we have a responsibility to protect their safety and well-being. Anyone who harms a child will be held accountable through our justice system."

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information related to this case are urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.

The Woodbine School District did not immediately reply to Blaze News' request for comment.

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