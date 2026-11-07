This two-time World Series champion is exactly the kind of immigrant conservatives want to see

Conservatives get smeared as anti-immigrant, but the truth is simple: They want people who come here legally, respect the process, and actually want to become Americans. Miguel Rojas is exactly that immigrant.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray played a clip of the newly retired Dodgers infielder and two-time World Series champion explaining how he approached the U.S. citizenship test he passed last month.

When asked by reporters if he was nervous about the test, Rojas didn’t flinch: “No, I wasn’t nervous because I was prepared.”

“I felt like I was ready for it. I didn't know what to expect because it's kind of like my first time going into a conference room with an official … but at the end of the day, I knew all the 100 questions, and I knew the answers,” he added confidently.

Rojas then expressed pride in becoming an American.

“It makes me feel really special, really proud because of my family, because of my kids, because of what I've been doing the last 21 years in this country. This country opened their doors to me to be a professional baseball player, and kind of I took that opportunity as a life opportunity as well, and I don't take it for granted,” he said.

He also noted that he was glad that the person who administered his citizenship test didn’t recognize him because he did not want to be shown any “preference.”

“Because this process has nothing to do with baseball. I felt like as a citizen, as a human being, I always wanted to be a good person off the field and not let my performance influence anything because we all know how hard this game can be and how high you can be and how low you can be one day,” Rojas explained. “So I don't want to be kind of like judged by my performance on the field. I want to be judged by the person who I am and my preparation.”

Pat is delighted by Rojas’ response.

“That’s what you like to see is an immigrant who’s doing it the right way, came here legally … appreciates his opportunities here, appreciates the country, loves the country, wants to be a part of it,” he raves.

“Doesn’t need an interpreter,” adds co-host Jeffy, highlighting Rojas’ excellent English.

“People like that, you welcome with open arms. … It’s great to have you here,” says Pat.

To see the clip of Rojas and hear more of Pat and the panel’s commentary, watch the episode above.

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