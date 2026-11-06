DOUBLE WIN! Colorado bans gender surgeries for minors, protects girls' sports

Colorado has voted in favor of two propositions that progressives say will result in more "hate" in the state.

For others, they will ban barbaric gender-related operations on minors and keep girls' sports teams for girls only.

'No one ... becomes transgender on a whim.'

Proposition 135 was fairly straightforward and asked voters to decided whether they support a ban on gender-related procedures for minors.

Voting "yes" on the proposition meant prohibiting health care professionals from "performing or providing surgeries to individuals under age 18 for the purpose of altering biological sex characteristics," while prohibiting state and federal funds and insurance coverage from paying for such procedures.

A "no" vote opposed all of the above.

Coloradoans voted in favorite of banning the procedures, with 52% of them voting "yes" on the proposition, according to NBC News.

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Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Proposition 135 in Colorado had a lot of money pumped into the campaign, specifically for the "no" vote.

According to Ballotpedia, campaign finance figures showed that more than $4.4 million was contributed to the "no" campaign, versus just over $215,000 for the "yes" campaign.

Before the vote, 27 states already had laws or policies restricting gender-related surgeries for minors, according to KFF.

Many coastal states, including California and New York, do not have restrictions on such operations.

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Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images

As expected, progressives were against the proposition, with activist groups like GLAAD calling that proposition, along with another ballot proposition to require separating school sports by gender, "anti-LGBTQ ballot measures."

At the same time, Colorado Sun columnist Mario Nicolais said that passing the measures would make Colorado a "hate state."

Nicolais said that the propositions should not be passed because "the transgender community has been singled out." "No one of any age becomes transgender on a whim," he wrote. "No one does so just to play sports."

The proposition to keep "people with male reproductive systems" off of female school sports teams in Colorado, Proposition 134, also won, by a slightly higher margin: 52.3% to 47.7%.

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