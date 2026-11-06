Gunman who killed 9-year-old girl after she had just purchased ice cream on a summer evening in Chicago learns his fate

A gunman who killed a 9-year-old girl after she had just purchased ice cream on a summer evening in Chicago three years ago has learned his fate.

Serabi Medina was outside her family’s apartment building in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue on a Saturday evening in August 2023 while her father talked with friends, CWB Chicago reported.

'That's been what's keeping me going, getting her justice.'

One of the friends gave Serabi money to buy treats from an ice cream truck, and she returned with ice cream for herself and her father, the outlet said.

A few minutes later, a gunshot rang out nearby, prompting Serabi’s father to tell her to take her scooter and go inside, the outlet said, citing prosecutors.

But as Serabi reached the front door, Michael Goodman came out of his apartment building across the street with a gun, walked up to Serabi, and shot her in the head as her father ran toward him, the outlet said, citing prosecutors.

Serabi’s father tackled Goodman in the vestibule of the Medina family’s apartment building, which caused the gun to discharge — and the bullet struck Goodman in the eye, CWB Chicago said.

The father and all three friends who witnessed the shooting identified Goodman as the gunman, the outlet added.

RELATED: 14-year-old thug body-slams, head-stomps girl on Harlem street — reportedly after she wouldn't give him her phone number

Chicago police recovered one shell casing outside the front door of Serabi’s apartment building and another casing jammed inside a gun found on the vestibule floor, the outlet said.

Investigators who searched Goodman’s apartment found a bullet lodged in a wall, a shell casing, and a box of ammunition with the same headstamp as the casings recovered at the murder scene, CWB Chicago said, citing prosecutors.

Police also found evidence linking Goodman to the murder weapon, the outlet said.

Goodman had no prior criminal record, CWB Chicago said, adding that his attorney said he was suffering from mental health disorders and was under the influence of ketamine at the time of the shooting.

Goodman was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison, the outlet said, adding that he must serve the entire sentence Judge Tyria Walton imposed after he pleaded guilty to one count of murder.

He will receive credit for the three years he has spent in the Cook County Jail, CWB Chicago said.

Jail records accessed Friday indicate Goodman is 46 years old.

"That's been what's keeping me going, getting her justice," the victim's cousin told WFLD-TV outside the courtroom before adding that "now all that's left is to grieve her."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!