‘This is little Somalia now’: Sara Gonzales rips Ilhan Omar’s Somalian ​victory speech

Ilhan Omar has won another term in Congress, but her victory celebration was anything but American.

“Just to kind of underscore how far we’ve fallen as a country as we try to navigate how to get our country back, I think it’s an important study to look at Minnesomalia. That’s what we’re calling it now. It’s just Minnesomalia,” Gonzales says, before playing a video of Ilhan Omar celebrating her win with supporters.

In the clip, she’s dancing while surrounded by Muslim women in burkas and hijabs.

“The Democrats say that they love DEI,” Gonzales says, though noting that she doesn’t “see a lot of diversity in that room.”

“Now, you would think that Ilhan Omar would have addressed many of the controversies in her victory speech,” Gonzales says.

“Like, you would think that she would have, I don’t know, maybe … give it quick mention, give some answers to the questions that we all have,” she continues.

Instead, Omar gave her victory speech completely in Somalian.

“I don’t prefer the languages where it requires you to have thick mucus in your throat in order to speak it well,” Gonzales says.

“But you obviously were expecting Ilhan to win, because this is Little Somalia now,” she adds.

It’s become so un-American that even a DFL day-care owner won a Minnesota House seat despite reports of no children being seen at his day care.

“He’s one of the people that Nick Shirley’s been like, ‘Knock, knock,’” she says. “‘Why are there no kids here?’”

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