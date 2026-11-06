'Call the police, I'm gonna kill you': A bunch of Democrat alleged criminals have just been elected

Among the Democrats voted into office on Tuesday are a handful of radicals facing criminal charges and at least one convicted felon.

Lakesha Womack, a black identitarian who vowed to apply an "equity-focused lens to legislation," unseated Republican incumbent Rep. Tim Moore in North Carolina's 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, beating him 51.1%-48.9%.

'There are no plans to restore his committee assignments.'

Last month, the Polk County Sheriff's Office served the 49-year-old Democrat with a felony warrant regarding her alleged failure to return a rental vehicle.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department incident report dated Nov. 26, 2019, "The listed suspect rented the vehicle from the listed business on 10/07/2019 at 11:31am and the vehicle was to be returned on 10/23/2019 at 12:00pm, but the suspect did not return the vehicle. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful."

The missing vehicle was valued at $20,000.

While she has masqueraded as a victim, Womack said in an Oct. 12 video that she made a "mistake" and admitted, "I do owe them people some money."

Womack's court appearance regarding the felony car theft charge is scheduled for Tuesday, reported the New York Post.

RELATED: Democrats' state-level takeover is staggering

L/R: Brandon Bell/Getty Images; Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Ericka Lomick, a Texas Democrat who won a race for the Texas House of Representatives weeks after suspending her campaign, also has a checkered past that may actually preclude her from taking office.

According to federal court records reviewed by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Lomick — who in February denied having a criminal record — was convicted in 2011 of mortgage fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She was sentenced to 63 months in prison for her various crimes.

Texas law requires that to be eligible for public elective office, a candidate must not have been convicted of a felony.

Tarrant County Democratic Party Executive Director Reyne Telles said, "We are working closely with our Tarrant County Democratic Party legal counsel in step with the Texas Democratic Party lawyers, along with the candidate and her team, as well as Tarrant County elections and the secretary of state's office, to best interpret the law and determine the best path forward for voters," reported CBS News.

Alan Blaylock, the Republican whom Lomick ran against, has indicated his team is working to ensure that Texans in House District 93 will have an eligible representative in office.

LaMonica McIver is another prize whom voters awarded power on Tuesday.

In May 2025, McIver — who won re-election to Congress in New Jersey's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday — was charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting, and impeding certain officers or employees.

The criminal complaint alleges that McIver attempted to prevent a fellow radical's arrest during an anti-ICE protest outside a New Jersey detention center; slammed her forearm into the body of a Homeland Security Investigations agent and tried to restrain him; and pushed then struck an ICE officer.

McIver's case remains active.

Anthony Ealy won his re-election bid on Tuesday to the Missouri House of Representatives. The next day, the 32-year-old Democrat was arrested in Jefferson City and charged with assault in the fourth degree and a peace disturbance.

According to a probable cause statement, multiple witnesses alleged to police that:

the Defendant had been yelling outside a business while a family was making arrangements for a deceased family member. The Victim approached the Defendant in an attempt to deescalate the situation. During the encounter, the Defendant mentioned having a firearm, lunged toward the Victim, and repeatedly stated, "I'm gonna kill you. Call the police, I'm gonna kill you."

State Democrats urged Ealy not to run for re-election, but he did so anyway, reported NewsNation.

Marc Powers, chief of staff for the minority leader's office in the Missouri House, said in a statement obtained by KRCG-TV, "Rep. Ealy was removed from committees this spring so he could address his personal issues. There are no plans to restore his committee assignments for the upcoming session."

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