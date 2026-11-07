Armed illegal alien arrested near White House allegedly said voices in his head told him to kill Trump

The Department of Homeland Security said a Venezuelan man was arrested after an investigation into his suspicious behavior near the White House in Washington, D.C.

The man allegedly told U.S. Secret Service officers that he heard voices in his head telling him to assassinate President Donald Trump.

'Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone.'

On Thursday evening, the officers approached the man, who was found to be in a stolen car on Constitution Avenue.

After an investigation, they found numerous firearms that included two handguns, an AR-15-style rifle, and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

He was identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos.

Chrinos was released at the Texas border in March 2024 under the "catch and release policy of the Biden administration," DHS said to the Daily Mail.

Catch and release was rescinded under President Donald Trump.

DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin released a statement to Fox News about the arrest.

"Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone,” Mullin said.

RELATED: LGBTQIA+ activist called for Trump to be assassinated and for harassment of his attorney, feds say

"On top of threatening President Trump, he is an illegal alien from Venezuela who had no business being in our country in the first place," he added. "This is just an example of the incredible work done by the men and women of the Secret Service every single day."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer for Chrinos with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!