Hasan Piker says Democrats must ‘do the unthinkable’ to keep the ‘anti-fascist’ coalition that won the election

Controversial Marxist influencer Hasan Piker was granted a platform on PBS to lob more attacks at the Democratic establishment and map out the democratic socialist plan.

Piker claimed the midterm massacre of Republicans bolstered support for the far-left wing of the party in an interview with Amy Goodman on "Democracy Now!"

'They have to follow through on their just and righteous desires. We have to, of course, scale back on endless militarism all around the world.'

"I think what happened on Tuesday was the final chapter of MAGA closing after a decade of death and destruction and destabilization. I've thought quite a bit about this," he claimed.

He pointed out that many of the candidates supported by the Democratic Socialists of America had a "phenomenal" night on Election Day. He also blasted the Democratic leadership for trying to characterize some extremist Democrats as moderate and reject the "class warfare" framing preferable to Piker and the DSA.

Piker then offered his plan to ensure the Democrats stamp out what he called the "fascism" of the Republican Party.

"What needs to happen going forward in order to ensure that this defeat of MAGA is permanent, to ensure that there are real consequences for those in positions of power, and to make sure that this truly becomes an anti-fascist coalition, the Democrats have to do the unthinkable," he said.

"They have to listen to the demands of their voters. They have to follow through on their just and righteous desires. We have to, of course, scale back on endless militarism all around the world," Piker added.

"Another demand that voters have made very clearly a big part of the reason why this election was such a wipeout of Republicans across the board was not just because of the gas prices but also because of the Iran war," he said.

Piker went on to say he would marshal the "forces" necessary to hold Democrats accountable if they don't follow through on their promises.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez REFUSES to distance herself from extremist influencer

Later in the interview, Piker said he would back Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) if he ran to lead the U.S. Senate.

"Bernie Sanders could run for anything he wants to, and I would support him," he said. "But yes, I think Bernie Sanders is far more reflective of the wishes of the Democratic base of support."

He pointed out that current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) were deeply unpopular despite being at the helm during the massive Democratic midterm success.

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