ESCAPE FROM LA: Think Hollywood had problems before? Meet new mayor Nithya Raman.

Did somebody cast a “Reducio” spell?

The crowd of trans activists who showed up to protest the opening of London’s new “Harry Potter” flagship store on Wednesday was vanishingly small.

President Donald Trump allowed not only for the midterm elections to proceed, but for his party to take a whupping as a result. Heck of a way to organize a fascist takeover.

Just 16 people.

The protesters were there to denounce “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who earned the enmity of the left in 2020 by saying she didn’t align with every element of the trans movement’s agenda.

She’s been under fire ever since and has even received death threats. But while her enemies are unusually loud, they didn’t make much of an impression on the crowds lining up to enter the store.

Variety has the sads over that detail:

The queue — which wrapped around a nearby alleyway — slowly filed into the store, mostly ignoring the protest.

Someone should have whipped out the Palestinian flag. That would have drawn a crowd in London …

‘Sleepy’ Sidney

Here comes another “reimagining” or, in unofficial Hollywood-speak, a new way to wring blood out of an old IP.

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in a retelling of the “Sleepy Hollow” yarn. This time, the story will be told through her character’s lens — she plays Katrina Van Tassel. Now, it’s just called “Hollow.” The film is based on an upcoming feminist novel, and the director is the book’s author — Lindsey Anderson Beer.

Let’s hope Sweeney doesn’t bare any skin during the promotional push for the film …

NBC fetches ‘Files’

Who you gonna call? Ghostbu — Jim Rockford!

There’s a new “Rockford Files” coming our way Jan. 2, as if the previous item wasn’t enough of a warning about Hollywood’s IP addiction. The ’70s detective saga was a keeper, and it boasted one of the best TV theme songs ever (with apologies to “Barney Miller”).

The magic, of course, came from star James Garner. His rugged presence and everyman appeal made the show special. Huge shoes to fill, and it’s up to David Boreanaz to do the honors.

One factor in the “Angel” alum’s favor? He has the blessing of Gigi Garner, the late star’s daughter.

To hype the upcoming show, NBC shelled out big bucks for billboards asking us to call the fictional character. It’s (760) JIM-ROCK, for anyone with a fake case to solve …

Fascism fail

He’s still the worst dictator ever.

President Donald Trump allowed not only for the midterm elections to proceed, but for his party to take a whupping as a result. Heck of a way to organize a fascist takeover.

Nonetheless, the left is still using its pre-election talking points.

All together now ... he’s a dictator! That’s how “The Daily Show” guest Harvard Kennedy School Prof. Erica Chenoweth referred to Trump this week. Imagine paying all that tuition money to expose your young adults to that warped thinking …

RELATED: BASS-ACKWARD: Los Angeles may dump its mayor and move farther left

Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sly praise

That’s a relief!

“I Play Rocky,” opening in select cities this weekend but nationwide Nov. 20, recalls how Sylvester Stallone battled the odds to star in “Rocky.” Stallone wrote the script, one that the studio in question loved. It wanted a “star” in the title role, though, not a nobody with a speech impediment.

Stallone refused to give up the script unless he got the lead role. “I play Rocky,” he says repeatedly in the new film. Get it?

But the real Stallone wasn’t necessarily eager to see his life on the big screen. He didn’t have a role in the film’s production, although he did give director Peter Farrelly his permission to go forward with the movie.

That said, he has finally seen “I Play Rocky.” He and wife Jennifer Flavin screened it at home.

And? They loved it. Flavin cried. It’s the best news possible for a film that’s generating a huge response from festival audiences.

Will it go the distance in the Oscar race? It’s got a puncher’s chance …

Hollywood ending?

“Say goodbye to Hollywood … say goodbye, my baby,” Billy Joel sang back in 1976. The tune comes to mind following the recent L.A. mayoral race. The city traded out its inept progressive Mayor Karen Bass for democratic socialist Nithya Raman.

She has no executive experience and bows to the altar of DSA Nation. That didn’t stop Hollywood stars like Tina Fey, Colin Jost, Mindy Kaling, and director Nicholas Stoller from supporting Raman’s campaign.

That means a town on the edge of collapse — Hollywood — just voted to get it gooder and harder.

Maybe the next rebooted IP should be “Escape from L.A.” It might end up as a documentary.