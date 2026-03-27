Rand Paul says he's considering running for president in 2028 — as an alternative to populism

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said he might run for president again in 2028 and provide an alternative for the populist wing of the Republican Party.

Paul said he would make a decision after the midterm elections in an interview with CBS News journalist Robert Costa.

'On many days, it's me in the Senate, the only one left for free trade. But I think there still is a desire among business for it.'

"There's used to be a free market/Libertarian wing of the party, and now there's not much left. In fact, on many days, it's me in the Senate, the only one left for free trade. But I think there still is a desire among business for it," the senator said in a snippet posted to Instagram.

"And it may make the so-called Libertarian vote, which might not be big enough to ever win anything," he added, "if you combine that with the Chamber of Commerce and the traditional business community that doesn't like protectionism, there may be a force out there for a different direction from the party other than being continued to be led by populism."

Costa directly asked him about a news headline opining that it appeared already that he was running for president.

"I don't know yet. So maybe they know something that I don't know," he joked.

"We're thinking about it,” he added. “I would say 50-50.”

Paul had a dramatic break with the Republican Party when he berated Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, the president's nomination to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

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Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The senator objected to Mullin's quip that Paul's neighbor was justified when he assaulted him over a lawn dispute and broke several of his ribs in 2017. Paul was the lone Republican vote against Mullin, but Mullin was confirmed after Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (Penn.) crossed the aisle.

He has also been very critical of the administration's justification for the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The entire interview airs on "CBS News Sunday Morning" on Sunday.

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