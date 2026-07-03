Rep. Raskin melts down after Republican gets real about Democrat policies that led to teen's murder by illegal alien suspect

A congressional hearing about the fallout of sanctuary cities went sideways this week when a Republican elaborated on the failures that led to an American teen's murder, allegedly by an illegal alien, setting off Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement held a hearing on Tuesday regarding victims' perspectives on the fallout of Democrats' sanctuary policies in states such as California and Illinois.

'You should get the hell out of here!'

Though not a member of the subcommittee, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) was permitted to participate for the purpose of introducing one of his constituents, witness Jessica Gorman.

Gorman's daughter, a Loyola University freshman named Sheridan, was murdered while walking with friends in Chicago on the morning of March 19. The man suspected of walking up to the 18-year-old American, pulling out a gun, and shooting her in the neck is Jose Medina-Medina.

The Justice Department stated that 25-year-old Medina-Medina — who was charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon — is an illegal alien from Venezuela.

According to the criminal complaint, Border Patrol encountered Medina-Medina in the El Paso Border Sector area in May 2023, and he was set loose on America the following May.

"Jessica should not be here today. She should not be testifying before Congress. She should be back in New York with her daughters Madeline and Sheridan, enjoying a quiet Tuesday afternoon in the summer," Lawler said in his introduction.

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After Lawler suggested that a failure to enforce America's immigration laws set the stage for the teen's death and that Congress owes the bereaved mother an apology, he was asked to confine his remarks to the introduction.

The Republican proceeded to highlight instances when Medina-Medina could have been deported before allegedly murdering Sheridan, at which point Raskin interrupted.

"This is not an introduction. It's a speech," said the Democrat.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves," Lawler responded. "It is disgraceful. Her mother is here precisely because you have failed to do your jobs. You wonder why we had four hearings? It’s because you don't understand the consequence of sanctuary policy."

A fleeting calm fell on the room following this initial exchange; then Lawler turned things up a notch, laying into Raskin and the subcommittee's other Democrat members.

"While some of my colleagues may not want to hear the truth, the same outrage you feel about Renee Good and Alex Pretti, you should feel about Sheridan Gorman and Laken Riley and every angel family in this country," said Lawler.

Raskin bellowed, "I do feel that outrage!"

"If you did, you would not support sanctuary jurisdictions!" Lawler yelled back.

"You don't belong in this committee! You should get the hell out of here!" said Raskin. "... You're full of it!"

Subcommittee ranking member Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) condemned Lawler's "outrageous outburst," claiming it violated an agreement Republicans made with Democrats to allow Lawler to speak.

Gorman stated in her written testimony, "My Sheridan would be alive if the man accused of killing her had not been allowed to come into this country by the previous administration and if Chicago’s sanctuary city policies hadn’t allowed him to remain on our streets to kill. Congress needs to act."

In closing, she wrote, "If the people who failed her would rather look away, then I am asking the rest of you to look right at her. Say her name. Tell her story. Demand better."

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