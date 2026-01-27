Sam Altman slams ICE in message to OpenAI employees: 'What's happening ... is going too far'

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, reportedly sent a message to employees saying that it was patriotic to call out government overreach, specifically centering on Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Altman's internal message on Slack was met with approval by many of the employees, according to a report at the New York Times.

'We are going to continue to try to figure out how to actually do the right thing as best as we can, engage with leaders and push for our values, and speak up clearly about it as needed.'

"I love the U.S. and its values of democracy and freedom and will be supportive of the country however I can; OpenAI will too," Altman said, according to reports. "But part of loving the country is the American duty to push back against overreach. What's happening with ICE is going too far."

Altman went on to praise President Donald Trump.

"President Trump is a very strong leader, and I hope he will rise to this moment and unite the country," the CEO continued. "I am encouraged by the last few hours of response and hope to see trust rebuilt with transparent investigations."

The message did not mention the lethal shooting of anti-ICE agitator Alex Pretti on Saturday, but it was sent to employees after the controversial incident.

"As a company, we aim to stick to our convictions and not get blown around by changing fashions too much," Altman added.

"We didn't become super woke when that was popular, we didn't start talking about masculine corporate energy when that was popular, and we are not going to make a lot of performative statements now about safety or politics or anything else," he concluded. "But we are going to continue to try to figure out how to actually do the right thing as best as we can, engage with leaders and push for our values, and speak up clearly about it as needed."

Blaze News reached out to Altman for comment.

The White House appeared to distance itself from some of the rhetoric being used by officials at the Department of Homeland Security about the Pretti shooting. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino agreed to leave Minneapolis after the president said border czar Thomas Homan would be overseeing the operation in Minnesota.

Altman's leadership at OpenAI has been a tumultuous ride that includes mass resignations, numerous lawsuits, and other allegations against the CEO.

